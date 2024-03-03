A former Manchester United manager has told Sir Jim Ratcliffe to hire a "great coach" in place of Erik ten Hag this summer, as the Dutchman battles to save his job.

Erik ten Hag under pressure

Ten Hag has found himself increasingly under pressure this season, following a campaign that has hugely disappointed overall, particularly compared to last term. United have struggled to find consistency at any point, both in terms of performances and results, and they sit sixth in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's daunting visit to local rivals Manchester City.

While no decision has officially been made yet regarding the Dutchman's future at Old Trafford, an increasing number of reports are emerging that suggest replacements are being looked at ahead of the summer, and he is reportedly disagreeing with INEOS about aspects of their transfer approach.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is seen as a "standout" candidate to take charge at the end of the season, as he continues to shine with Brighton, playing an attractive brand of football and a strong work ethic from every single player - something arguably not on show at Old Trafford currently.

Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have also been linked with being Ten Hag's successor should Ratcliffe decide that a change is needed, but a new claim has emerged regarding another possible target.

Man Utd urged to hire Julian Nagelsmann

According to an update from inews, former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has told the club to hire Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager this summer. He has given a "recommendation" to the Red Devils.

Nagelsman has been considered one of the most exciting young managers in Europe for some time now, bursting onto the scene during a spell at Hoffenheim when he was still in his 20s. Since then, the 36-year-old has won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, and he is now in charge of the German national team ahead of Euro 2024 this summer.

He is set to leave at the end of the tournament as it stands, which would pave the way for a move to United, and he could stand out as a fresh, exciting option at Old Trafford, having been hailed by Argentina's World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni:

"He’s a great coach. We’re following his work with big interest. We often look at his training sessions, we really like the way he trains. I hope that one day I’ll get to meet him personally."

Man Utd's last 10 permanent managers Date Points per game Erik ten Hag 2022-present 1.96 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2018-2021 1.79 Jose Mourinho 2016-2018 1.97 Louis van Gaal 2014-2016 1.81 David Moyes 2013-2014 1.73 Sir Alex Ferguson 1986-2013 2.02 Ron Atkinson 1981-1986 1.72 Dave Sexton 1977-1981 1.53 Tommy Docherty 1972-1977 1.54 Frank O'Farrell 1971-1972 1.37

The decision ultimately lies with Ratcliffe, who has to nail Ten Hag's replacement if he does sack him, bringing in a boss with modern ideas who can work effectively alongside a sporting director such as Dan Ashworth, who has strongly been linked with a switch from Newcastle United.