A manager who recently left Erik ten Hag stunned is a "serious" and “interesting” target for Manchester United this summer, according to a new report.

Man Utd manager latest

The Red Devils and Sir Jim Ratcliffe appear to be planning on making a change in the Old Trafford dugout this summer, with Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio saying that a decision has been made to say “goodbye to Ten Hag”. A number of candidates appear to be in the frame to take over, including Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna and Roberto De Zerbi.

“McKenna is the man of the moment in the football world, in the world of coaches, because he is doing great at Ipswich Town. He is the number one choice at Brighton & Hove Albion (to succeed Roberto De Zerbi), but he has also already spoken to Manchester United. At the end of the season, United will say goodbye to Ten Hag.

“Manchester United will also be looking for a new coach. And their targets are McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino. De Zerbi is also on the list, but he has not been in contact with United in recent days. Apparently, the Red Devils are mainly hoping for McKenna: If he goes to Chelsea, United will go for Pochettino. But what is certain: they are saying goodbye to Ten Hag.”

It had appeared as if Pochettino was an option over the coming weeks for United, but Fabrizio Romano recently disputed links to the Argentine: “As for Pochettino, he is open for a new chapter and he feels absolutely ready for any opportunity. Despite reports of Pochettino being appreciated by some key figures at INEOS, there is nothing to say on Manchester United now for Pochettino.”

Football Insider have now provided what they know about the Argentine and a possible move to Manchester however, and it's a pretty significant update from Romano's claims.

Pochettino a “serious” option for Man Utd job

FI reporter Wayne Veysey shared news from a top Man Utd source, revealing that Pochettino is now a “serious and very interesting” option to become the next Man Utd manager.

It is added from sources that Pochettino, who plays a 4-2-3-1 system, is expected to receive offers to return to management over the coming weeks, with United seeing him as a strong candidate due to his Premier League experience with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

The 52-year-old’s departure from Stamford Bridge left Chelsea players in shock, and it looks as if he could be a candidate to take over at England this summer as well, should Gareth Southgate depart after the Euros.

Pochettino’s record against Man Utd is somewhat inconsistent, but his most recent game against the Red Devils left Ten Hag stunned. Chelsea scored twice in stoppage time to win a dramatic top-flight fixture 4-3 back in April, with the Dutchman lamenting his side's decision making and claiming they dominated the game.

Pochettino's record against Man Utd Games 16 Wins 5 Draws 3 Losses 8

It looks as if his next job in management could be at Old Trafford, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.