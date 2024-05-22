Another "top" manager would be “keen” on the idea of taking over at Manchester United as well the ongoing links to Thomas Tuchel, according to a new report this week.

Man Utd manager rumours

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a busy first summer ahead of him as co-owner at Old Trafford, with one of his biggest early calls being on manager Erik ten Hag. Speaking recently, Ratcliffe refused to give his public backing to the Dutchman, focusing instead on how he can change the “environment” behind the scenes.

"This is not about the manager, if you look at Manchester United in the last 11 years, it's not doing terribly, none of the managers have done terribly well. There's been some really good coaches that have come to Manchester United so you know the conclusion from that has to be that the environment for the coach has not been a successful one because none of them have been successful.

"And, you know, Erik's working in that same environment, so our focus is on how do we change that environment and the structure that provides the environment for the coach.”

Related Man Utd eyeing "unique" Ten Hag replacement who'll help Fernandes explode This manager's "unique" style of play would lift Bruno Fernandes back to the top of his game.

There have been plenty of rumours regarding Thomas Tuchel taking over from Ten Hag at Old Trafford, with recent reports claiming that loose talks have started with the German, who will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season and finds the Red Devils job appealing.

It will either be the Premier League or a break for Tuchel, who has also been linked with Chelsea, who, as we now know, have parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino. The managerial merry-go-round has now resulted in speculation of Pochettino moving to Old Trafford, years on after losing a two-way race with Ten Hag for the United job.

Mauricio Pochettino would be keen on Man Utd job

According to TalkSPORT sources, Pochettino is “keen” on the idea of moving to Manchester, should the job come up.

Meanwhile, The Sun have since added that the Argentine manager is now being lined up by Man Utd and Ratcliffe ahead of a potential Old Trafford swoop.

It is stated that Ratcliffe and INEOS could soon hold talks with Pochettino, who was praised by Pep Guardiola before Man City’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley where he urged the Blues to stick by the 52-year-old.

“It will be great to see Mauricio Pochettino again. I love playing against him," said Pep. "Always you learn something after a game against one of his teams. There are so many top managers in England and Mauricio is definitely one of them. Chelsea will become a far better team with him as manager, I have no doubts about that.”