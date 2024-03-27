Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have reportedly earmarked a new top manager target to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Man Utd manager rumours

Ten Hag has struggled in his second season in charge, however, a dramatic FA Cup win over Liverpool prior to the international break came at the perfect time. The Red Devils will now take on Coventry City in the semi-final, looking to win a trophy in back-to-back seasons. However, United’s form in the Premier League and an early exit from the Champions League has piled the pressure on Ten Hag.

A number of names have been linked with taking over from Ten Hag as a result, including England boss Gareth Southgate, who was seen as the top target previously.

Talks were also reportedly held with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, whereas Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is another rumoured target. A brand new name has now emerged, though.

Thomas Frank new top target at Man Utd

Football Transfers have provided a new manager update from Old Trafford, saying that Ten Hag’s future in charge is still seen as a 50/50 decision.

Should the club part ways with the Dutchman, it is now believed that Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the top target for the Red Devils, not Gareth Southgate, following a successful six-year spell with the Bees.

In an ideal world, those in Manchester would appoint Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, but that is seen as unrealistic and Frank has now been earmarked for the job. The report adds that United could be attracted by his ability to identify and progress young talents.

Frank and Brentford were famously 4-0 up inside 35 minutes against the Red Devils in one of Ten Hag’s opening few games, leaving United bottom of the table in August 2022.

Thomas Frank's record at Brentford Matches 265 Wins 114 Draws 59 Losses 92 Players used 80 Points per game 1.51

The 50-year-old, who plays an attacking 4-3-3 system, was recently linked with the Liverpool job and hinted at a possible move away from Brentford in the future. Frank said: "Do I have ambitions? Yes. Am I going to stay at Brentford forever? Maybe but probably not. So who knows what’s going to happen in the future. What I know is that I’m here at Brentford and I’m very happy with it.”

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Frank’s side earlier this season, saying: “Top performance, top result, super difficult opponent. Whatever happens on the pitch, they will have a set-piece and if they have one, how horrible is that? And then outside of set-pieces, they have really good ideas.

“More than 20 years ago when I started my career [with Mainz 05], I wanted to create a team that nobody wants to play against, and we faced that team today. The chances they had in the first half. These moments, horrible. Couldn't respect it anymore, but they're horrible.”