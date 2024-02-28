If Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United decide to sack Erik ten Hag before the end of the season, or once it's concluded, then they could enter a congested manager market.

Arch-rivals Liverpool are already searching for a new boss after Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he'd be stepping down in the summer, while Barcelona are in the same boat after Xavi announced his attention to leave. Bayern Munich are the latest to enter the fold after opting to part company with Thomas Tuchel amid their struggles in the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere, there's uncertainty around Premier League rivals Chelsea and their boss Mauricio Pochettino after a defeat to injury-hit Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. The Argentine had a chance to relieve the pressure on his shoulders, with the Blues down in 11th in the table, but his stock may now have fallen further.

Man Utd eyeing Inzaghi swoop

Now, according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport (via Football Italia), some of those clubs could pursue Inter boss Simone Inzaghi. Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all "started to gather information" with a view to possibly making a move at the end of the season.

Inzaghi is happy at Inter right now, but his current contract is due to expire in just over 12 months' time. He's seeking a two-year extension to his current €5.5m per year deal, but his Premier League suitors, including Ratcliffe and Man Utd, could be willing to offer as much as €9m, which works out at around £150,000 a week. Barcelona are also admirers, but it's unclear whether they can match that kind of financial package.

"Fantastic" Inzaghi is turning Inter into a European force

Described as a "fantastic" coach by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Inzaghi started out as the manager of Lazio from 2016 to 2021. He won the Coppa Italia in 2018/19, having been runner-up two years earlier, and then joined Inter following the departure of Antonio Conte.

In his first season, he delivered the Coppa Italia to soften the blow of narrowly missing out to Milan in the title race, and while they dropped a place to third last term, they truly made headlines in other competitions. In addition to retaining the cup, Inzaghi led Inter to the final of the Champions League, where they narrowly lost to Manchester City.

Everything has come together beautifully this year, and the Nerazzurri are running away with the league. After winning 21 and losing just one of their first 25 games, they sit nine points clear of Juventus at the top of the table.

Across Europe's big five leagues, only Bayer Leverkusen (2.65) can better their record of 2.64 points per match, and nobody can match their average of 0.48 goals conceded per game, nor their goal difference of +51. That solidity hasn't come at the expense of attacking fireworks, though, with only Bayern (2.7) and Leverkusen (2.48) averaging more goals than their 2.44.

Best defensive records in Europe's big five leagues this season Rank Club GA pg 1 Inter 0.48 2 Real Madrid 0.58 =3 Nice 0.65 =3 Juventus 0.65 5 Bayer Leverkusen 0.7 =6 Lille 0.78 =6 Brest 0.78 8 Paris Saint-Germain 0.83 9 Bologna 0.85 =9 Arsenal 0.85

Inzaghi, named the Serie A coach of the month for October and January, is producing one of the outstanding managerial efforts in European football right now, and so it's inevitable that clubs like United are taking notice.