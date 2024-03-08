Manchester United are eyeing the appointment of a "special" manager to replace Erik ten Hag this summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make a big decision.

Erik ten Hag under pressure

Ten Hag's first season at Old Trafford was a largely impressive one, with the Dutchman not only guiding United into the Champions League after a third-place finish in the Premier League, but also winning the EFL Cup. This time around, there has been a noticeable dip, however, with a top-four finish now looking extremely difficult, and elimination in the Champions League group stage hugely disappointing.

For that reason, Ten Hag is battling to save his job, and with Ratcliffe's company INEOS coming in and making their presence felt, a change of manager at the end of the season feels entirely possible.

Replacements have emerged consistently in recent weeks, suggesting that successors are already being lined up, with Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann one individual who has been backed to move to Old Trafford once Euro 2024 comes to an end this summer.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is seen as another contender to take United forward, with the 44-year-old doing an excellent job with the Seagulls, not to mention being admired greatly by Manchester City legend Pep Guardiola.

Man Utd eyeing "special new manager"

According to a fresh update from TEAMtalk, Manchester United are keen on making Bologna boss Thiago Motta their next manager, with internal talks being held over his appointment. The report states that the current Red Devils manager is in "serious danger of being sacked", and "Ratcliffe and his fellow Man Utd officials have internally discussed a surprise move for a new Serie A target: Thiago Motta".

The 41-year-old has guided Bologna to fourth place in the Serie A table currently, which is a great effort considering some of the financially superior clubs they are up against, and he could be a really exciting option for United.

Motta is seen as arguably one of the most exciting young managers of the new crop coming through, along with the likes of Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim, with journalist James Horncastle describing him as "special".

Thiago Motta's managerial career Matches Points per game Bologna 65 1.71 Spezia Calcio 40 0.98 Genoa 10 0.90

What could appeal most to United supporters is the fact that the former Barcelona midfielder is considered an "innovative tactical thinker", according to a report from The Soccer Dispatch, and he once said of the "2-7-2" formation he used as Paris Saint-Germain Under-19s boss:

"I count the goalkeeper as one of the seven players in the middle of the pitch. For me, the striker is the first defender and the goalkeeper the first attacker."

This is the type of fresh-thinking choice that United need to go with this summer, heralding a new era at the club, and while they could still finish the season strong, it does feel as though a new manager is needed, as things have grown stale under Ten Hag.