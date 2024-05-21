Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of a new manager this summer, according to reports, with the fate of Erik ten Hag still unclear beyond this season.

Erik ten Hag - Man Utd's past or future?

It has been another season to forget at Old Trafford, with their eighth-placed Premier League finish meaning that they need to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final to have any chance of playing European football next season.

It is a dramatic fall from grace under Ten Hag, whose side finished bottom of their Champions League group this season and have lost the most games in their history across a single Premier League season in the last 12 months.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival at the club is expected to result in a major shakeup, with behind-the-scenes changes having already been made with the arrival of Omar Berrada from Manchester City and Jason Wilcox from Southampton.

Reports suggest that as many as 21 players may be free to leave the club this summer in an exodus that has already begun with Raphael Varane announcing his departure as a free agent, with Anthony Martial and Jonny Evans expected to follow the same path.

But the future of Ten Hag himself remains unclear, with the Dutchman still fighting to cling onto power at the Theatre of Dreams beyond this summer. Now, though, the clearest indication of what the outcome may be could have been provided.

Man Utd in "loose talks" with Tuchel

That comes courtesy of Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, who states that "loose talks" have begun with Thomas Tuchel amid interest from both United and Chelsea.

They claim that the German, who was in charge of Bayern Munich until the end of the season, "has made the decision to either take a break in the summer or move to the Premier League".

It had already been reported that he found the opportunity to manage Manchester United "appealing" amid contact, but that has now stepped up into talks over his future, indicating that those at Old Trafford are ready to move on from Ten Hag.

Indeed, Plettenberg adds that Chelsea and Manchester United are "possible and concrete destinations" for the German tactician, who was also linked with the West Ham role before Julen Lopetegui was selected by the London side.

Thomas Tuchel's record in the Premier League vs Erik ten Hag Thomas Tuchel Erik ten Hag Games 63 76 Wins 35 41 Win % 56% 54% Points per game 1.94 1.78 Goals scored per game 1.73 1.51 Goals conceded per game 0.87 1.33

Well-versed with the Premier League from his time in charge of Chelsea, Tuchel was branded an "elite" manager by former Reading and Blackburn boss Paul Ince when he was eventually sacked by Todd Boehly.

"He’s an elite manager and he’ll always get another job," Ince explained.

With Chelsea seemingly wavering on Mauricio Pochettino despite a strong end to the season, a fight could break out for his services if the Red Devils opt to part ways with Ten Hag after the FA Cup final.