Manchester United are now reportedly interested in bringing a "very special" manager to Old Trafford this summer, with Erik ten Hag's days looking numbered.

Man Utd manager latest

The Red Devils won 4-2 at home to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday night, but that hasn't done enough to swell the current feeling of negativity at the club. United may be getting some positive results at the moment, but the performances are consistently unconvincing and a change of manager could be needed.

It remains to be seen what Sir Jim Ratcliffe's decision will be regarding Ten Hag at the end of the season, but various names have been thrown into the hat when it comes to finding a potential successor for the Dutchman this summer.

Graham Potter has recently emerged as a "leading candidate", as the Englishman looks to get back into management after his disappointing stint at Chelsea, while Zinedine Zidane has also been linked with coming in, having famously won the Champions League three times in charge of Real Madrid.

United are also believed to have made contact with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel regarding the job, with Ratcliffe an admirer of the German. He is currently preparing his side for a Champions League semi-final showdown with Madrid.

Man Utd eyeing "very special" manager

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United see Girona manager Michel as an option to replace Ten Hag this summer, having shone with the La Liga side this season. While the 48-year-old appears to be committed to his former club for the time being, big clubs are circling for his signature, including the Red Devils.

The report also mentions that he is part of a six-man shortlist that also includes Potter, Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi and Thiago Motta.

Michel stands out as a very interesting option for United this summer, having worked wonders at Girona this season, guiding them to third place in La Liga and only two points behind second-place Barcelona, which seemed fairly unthinkable at the start of the campaign.

Former United defender Daley Blind currently plays under the Spaniard at Girona and has waxed lyrical over his boss, saying back in November: “I don’t want to compare [to others] but, for me, he’s a manager who is human, who connects on a personal level as well.

"He joins in the rondo [training game of keep-ball] and is part of the guys; at the moment training really starts he’s then really on top of it and not holding back. He expects every training [session] to be the best but there’s always time for a joke here and there. He has a good connection with every player – that’s very special."

Michel's managerial record Matches Points per game Girona 127 1.70 SD Huesca 64 1.38 Rayo Vallecano 89 1.40

Michel predominantly plays a 4-2-3-1 formation, in what has been described as a "bold, front-footed" style of play, and this could appeal greatly to United supporters, bringing entertainment to Old Trafford and more chance of big trophies.