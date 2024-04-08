Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared a key Manchester United manager update regarding a rumoured front-page target to replace Erik ten Hag this summer.

Man Utd manager latest

The Red Devils picked up a good point against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford, but in truth it was another disappointing performance overall. Moments of magic from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo ended up being key, as was their opponents' wastefulness in the final third, but Ten Hag still finds himself under pressure to keep his job.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is seemingly eyeing replacements for the Dutchman, should he decide to make a change in the dugout at the end of the season, and Bologna boss Thiago Motta has emerged as an option, links which have been front-page news in Italy over the weekend. The 41-year-old has guided his side to fourth place in Serie A and on the cusp of Champions League qualification, and is one of the most exciting young managers in Europe currently.

He is far from the only target reportedly being looked at by United, however, with Brighton ace Roberto De Zerbi seen as an option to bring in, possessing Premier League experience and making the Seagulls one of the best teams outside the traditional 'big six', playing an exciting brand of football at the same time.

There have even been rumours of a move for England boss Gareth Southgate, should he decide to leave his current job after Euro 2024 this summer, with the 53-year-old having a good relationship with likely incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano provided an update on Manchester United target Motta, saying Juventus are also keen on acquiring his signature.

"Another interesting name to follow could be Thiago Motta after the superb job he’s done at Bologna. Juventus have been linked by some outlets, while my information remains that current Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is expected to leave at the end of the season. That’s the feeling and the news my sources are telling me. On Motta, I will have important developments soon."

Seeing any team emerge as a rival to United has to be considered a blow when it comes to a possible successor to Ten Hag this summer, and Motta could like the idea of remaining in Italy moving forward.

Thiago Motta's managerial stats Matches Points per game Bologna 69 1.71 Spezia Calcio 40 0.98 Genoa 10 0.90

Journalist James Horncastle, who is an Italian football expert, has described the former Barcelona midfielder as a "special" manager and this is exactly the type of profile of boss they should be looking at - a young option with fresh ideas. He prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation, looking to play attacking football that supporters enjoy, which would be an upgrade on Ten Hag's current fuzzy thinking.