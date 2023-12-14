When Erik ten Hag guided Manchester United to the Carabao Cup and a top-four finish last season, things were looking up for the Red Devils. They finally looked back on track and summer signings, at the time, only added to the feeling that they could potentially compete for the Premier League title.

Halfway into the current campaign, however, and that is anything but the case. In fact, Ten Hag's side may not even qualify for the Champions League this time around. Given their form, questions are beginning to mount about the Dutchman's ability to take charge at Old Trafford. News has now emerged that Sir Jim Ratcliffe - who looks on the verge of taking over football operations at Manchester United - has even held a meeting with a potential replacement for Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag's Man Utd future

It's no real surprise that questions are beginning to be asked. After all, United are out of Europe altogether after finishing fourth in a Champions League group involving Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Copenhagen and sit six points adrift of the Premier League's top four, having just lost 3-0 against Bournemouth at Old Trafford. Never has Ten Hag's job arguably felt so at risk in Manchester, with one particular replacement reportedly lined up.

According to The Sun, Graham Potter could now replace Ten Hag at Manchester United after meeting with Ratcliffe to hold talks over a potential move. Ratcliffe is reportedly a huge fan of Potter, despite his Chelsea failings, and could turn to the former Brighton & Hove Albion man to replace Ten Hag, whose fate could be sealed by Liverpool at Anfield this weekend. The Reds smashed the Dutchman's side 7-0 last time out and a repeat of such a score could be the final straw for the former Ajax man.

How "fantastic" Potter compares to Ten Hag

Out of a job since being sacked by Chelsea back in April, Potter could now get his return to the Premier League through Manchester United. Though, it must be said, after a disastrous tenure at Stamford Bridge managing a club in transition, taking the job at Old Trafford may not be wise for the former Swansea City manager. Potter's Premier League record compared to Ten Hag's Premier League record certainly makes for interesting reading.

Manager Games Wins Draws Losses Points Per Game Graham Potter 141 41 50 50 1.23 Erik ten Hag 54 32 6 16 1.89

When looking at those numbers, it is worth considering that Potter took charge of Brighton before a top-six club, where he took the Seagulls from relegation battles to European contention, meaning that his points per game suffered at times. The reported United target has earned plenty of praise throughout his managerial career, even at the start of his Chelsea tenure when Darren Bent said:

"What Graham Potter is doing there with the Chelsea players and the English contingent is fantastic and it bodes well for England.

“All he can do is get the players playing well, playing to his system and I still think there’s more to come. If you watch the game against Villa you have to say that they didn’t look at their best. It was two goalkeeping mistakes but they still got a result."