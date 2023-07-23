Highlights Marcus Rashford has signed a new five-year deal with Manchester United, with a weekly wage increase of £50,000, showing his commitment to the club.

Rashford's contract renewal is a positive development for Manchester United, following their recent success in signing Mason Mount and other good news.

Manchester United were always confident in securing Rashford's future and now have a reliable option at number nine for the upcoming season under manager Erik Ten Hag.

Manchester United were 'always confident' that they would be able to tie Marcus Rashford down to a new long-term deal at Old Trafford, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Has Marcus Rashford signed a new contract at Manchester United?

As per The Daily Mail, Rashford has signed a new five-year deal at Manchester United that will see him earn a basic wage of £300,000 per week at Old Trafford.

Bagging a wage increase of £50,000 per week from his previous deal, the England international couldn't contain his excitement when discussing his decision to commit his future to his boyhood club, stating in an interview: "I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead."

Last term, Rashford was the catalyst for the Red Devils' improvement under boss Erik Ten Hag, as he notched 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The Athletic have revealed that Rashford rejected offers from at least one Premier League rival to stay at Manchester United and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain were also believed to have been sniffing around the 25-year-old.

Rashford's contract renewal is the latest positive in a recent flurry of good news surrounding the club and follows on from Mason Mount's arrival last month from Chelsea for an initial fee of £55 million, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has indicated that Manchester United were always relaxed during the process of trying to get Rashford to commit his future to the club.

Jones told FFC: "They were always confident for quite a long time now that the Rashford deal was shaping up in the way they wanted it. I guess the best news to come out of this is that they've definitely got an option at number nine for the start of next season, because Marcus Rashford will be there and he is certainly somebody that Ten Hag has trusted in that role and he'll be able to fill that role if he needs to."

What next for Manchester United?

Undoubtedly, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag will now be keen to continue his recruitment spree at Old Trafford as he gears his side up for a tilt at the Premier League title.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst, who is the chief Manchester United writer for The Manchester Evening News, has taken to Twitter to reveal that Andre Onana's pending transfer to the Red Devils from Inter Milan is nearing completion, as he stated: "Andre Onana is at Carrington now for his medical."

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund looks to be the next port of call for Ten Hag and Manchester United are believed to be in 'advanced talks' with the Serie A outfit to negotiate the structure of the potential transfer, having already thrashed out personal terms with the Denmark international, according to The Independent.

Respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Urawa Red Diamonds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has emerged as another target in the goalkeeper department and the Red Devils will focus on trying to bring in the Japan international once the addition of Onana is finalised.