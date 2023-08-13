Highlights

Mark Goldbridge has been reacting to the latest news surrounding a Manchester United player that could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Is Scott McTominay leaving Manchester United?

As per The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United turned down a bid in the region of £30 million for midfielder Scott McTominay from West Ham United.

The outlet has reported that another approach from the Hammers for McTominay is doubtful and indicate that selling McTominay was not 'provisionally' planned by Erik Ten Hag this summer; however, Fiorentina anchor Sofyan Amrabat is believed to have been identified as a potential replacement for the Scotland international.

Cited by The Mirror, TNT Sports pundit Ally McCoist has spoken about McTominay's future and believes that he may have to seek a fresh challenge to safeguard his opportunities for first team involvement moving forward, as he said: "He might have to move. I really hope he doesn't, because I genuinely think he could play that position for United, I genuinely think he's talented enough. I just think sometimes, I'm not saying in this particular case, but I just think sometimes the less glamorous players can fall foul of things that are out of their control, shall we say."

Last term, McTominay made 39 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, chipping in with three goals and a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Reliable West Ham source Sean Whetstone has revealed another twist in the tale regarding the McTominay saga and has claimed that the Hammers are 'still in talks' with Manchester United over prizing the 26-year-old away from Old Trafford this window.

Producing his best form for his country, McTominay has been in blistering goalscoring form for Scotland in their EURO 2024 qualification campaign and has hit five goals in four matches as the Tartan Army bid to seal a place at the finals in Germany next year.

Manchester United are seeking to recoup a fee in the region of £40 million for their Carrington graduate despite McTominay falling way down the pecking order in the North West, according to talkSPORT.

Fringe players Fred and Donny van de Beek could be set to join the mini-midfield exodus at Old Trafford and Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the captaincy at Manchester United earlier this window, is also expected to join West Ham where he could potentially team up with McTominay.

Speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel, Manchester United pundit Goldbridge has backed the Red Devils to aim to move McTominay on this summer.

Goldbridge stated: "I don't know how he's worth £30 million, I've still not heard from anybody that can justify £30 million for Scott McTominay. Based on what? What has he done in a United shirt to be worth that, I don't even know. If we reject that, which we have and we don't sell him, in a years time, his value is only going to go down because it's going to be another year of hardly playing and when he does play, he's not very good."

Despite making his senior debut for Manchester United back in 2017, McTominay is clearly still a player that divides opinion among the Red Devils fan base and it remains to be seen whether he will stay at the club to provide support in midfield or whether he will look to become an influential starter at another destination.