Manchester United are 'one step away' from announcing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as their first summer signing, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per Sky Sports News, Mount is undergoing a medical ahead of his move to Manchester United in a deal that is worth in the region of £60 million.

The Red Devils has three bids turned down for Mount in the process of trying to secure his signature; however, the £80k-a-week ace now looks set to swap Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford in a high-profile summer signing for Erik Ten Hag's men.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Mason Mount has completed his medical ahead of signing for Man United.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United midfielder Fred could be shunted out of the exit door at Old Trafford once Mount finalises his move to the Premier League giants, with Fulham believed to be keen on his services.

Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay have also been linked with moves elsewhere this summer, though there is pessimism that another midfielder besides Mount would be affordable for Manchester United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has detailed that Manchester United are nearly there as they prepare to officially capture Mount from Chelsea.

Jones stated: "An announcement is prepped and soon he will be getting the 'Here We Go' treatment. This is a very good signing, a player with pedigree at every level on the elite stage and still only 24.

"As an 8 in this United team, he will really thrive. I’m told Erik ten Hag can’t wait to work with him."

Will Mason Mount be a good signing for Manchester United?

Mount is a hard-working, quality individual who has possibly become a victim of circumstance at Chelsea and joining Manchester United under Ten Hag may be the best move for him, as the Dutch boss will have detailed plans to help him rediscover the consistency of his earlier career at the Blues.

In total, the England international has made 195 appearances for Chelsea, notching 33 goals and 37 assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Last term, Mount also showed his credentials as a creative force in midfield, racking up 1.3 key passes per match in the Premier League, as per WhoScored.

FBRef display that Mount recorded 83 successful shot-creating actions during last campaign, showing sparks of what he is capable of despite an underwhelming time of things across the board at Stamford Bridge.

With the right stewardship, Mount could be a key asset for Manchester United and form an exciting midfield alliance with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.