This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Manchester United will have an idea of what they will need to do in order to agree personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per Sky Sports, Manchester United are 'expected' to officially approach Chelsea regarding what it would take to enact a move to sign Mount this summer.

Personal terms are not said to be something that may cause a hitch in negotiations while 'internal discussions' over a bid are continuing at Old Trafford.

The Sun claim that Manchester United may look to use club captain Harry Maguire as a makeweight in their offer to sign Mount in a player-plus-cash deal.

Manchester United and Chelsea are some way apart in their valuation of Mount and it is believed that the Blues value the £80k-a-week ace at around £70 million.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United will step up their efforts to sign Mount next week following their FA Cup final clash against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Manchester United will have a clear picture of what they need to do regarding reaching an agreement with Mount over personal terms.

Jones said: "My understanding of the Mount situation is that United know what it’ll take to agree personal terms, and that is slightly different to actually agreeing terms. I don’t think there has ever been much doubt that United would be able to satisfy him in a personal sense, though, so if and when it comes to it that should be a formality.

"The big questions here that I think need to be sorted are, one - can Chelsea actually improve their offer to him and look to smooth relations with Mount’s camp to a satisfying level. And secondly - if that cannot be done how long will it take to determine a true transfer fee?

"At the moment their valuations of the player are about £30million apart, and that is not the sort of margin that can be sorted out in one quick meeting."

Would Mason Mount be a good addition to the Manchester United midfield?

Mount is one of those players that always seems to be very highly regarded among elite coaches due to his durability, capacity to press high and creative qualities, which would fit Manchester United's high-octane style of football under Erik Ten Hag nicely heading into 2023/24.

In 2022/23, the England international made 35 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, registering three goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef show that Mount has still managed to be an inventive presence in a season of turmoil for Chelsea and successfully recorded 83 shot-creating actions in total.

The 24-year-old also provided a goal threat for the Blues in the Premier League and averaged 1.4 shots per game in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

Manchester United want to increase their pool of talent heading into next term and Mount is someone who could become a mainstay at the Red Devils in the coming years at Old Trafford if a deal can be thrashed out for his services.