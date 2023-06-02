Manchester United are 'pushing' ahead in their efforts to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per The Guardian, Manchester United have 'reached an agreement' on personal terms with Mount and he is likely to link up with Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer.

The report states that Chelsea will seek at least £60 million to allow Mount to depart SW6 in the off-season. Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have also expressed an interest in signing the midfielder.

Contractually, Mount is tied to Chelsea on a contract worth £80,000 per week and his deal in west London is set to run out in June 2024, as per Capology.

Pundit Roy Keane told Sky Sports quoted by The Daily Express that he isn't sure whether Mount would be able to have a major impact at Manchester United, stating: "I wouldn’t be hanging my hat too much on Mason Mount, in terms of improving United and closing the gap. I think he’s a good player but would he improve Manchester United? I’m not so sure. I know Mason Mount can bounce back and he’s got qualities, I was raving about him a few years ago, but he’s just gone missing this last year or two. Again, one or two injuries, the fact he can’t get in a bad Chelsea team.

Mount featured 35 times in all competitions for Chelsea in 2022/23 and registered three goals and six assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has detailed that Manchester United are pressing ahead to try and bring Mount to the North West this summer.

Romano said: "It should be around £50m, and so this is why at the moment it looks difficult. But, for sure, there will be some developments soon because Manchester United are pushing for Mason Mount."

Who else may Manchester United try to sign this summer?

Manchester United have been linked with several targets this summer as Ten Hag looks to bolster his squad ahead of 2023/24, where the Red Devils will compete in the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane has been extensively rumoured with a switch to Manchester United and is reportedly open to moving to Old Trafford, as per The Sun.

L'Equipe claim that Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard is also of interest to the Premier League giants and could be a high-profile addition to the ranks in the off-season.

As per The Evening Standard, Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is also in the frame to provide competition for David De Gea between the sticks.

In a time of excitement at Manchester United, plenty of new arrivals could help Ten Hag construct a bid for the Premier League title heading into next term.