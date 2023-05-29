Manchester United will try and negotiate with Chelsea to land midfield target Mason Mount on a cheaper deal, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mason Mount?

As per The Independent, Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, though have yet to match the Blues' valuation of seeking at least £55 million to let the England international depart Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils are in the process of being taken over and 'agreement on a price is now the only obstacle to his move to Old Trafford' amid rival interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, with Mount's preference said to be moving to Manchester United.

90min have revealed that Mount is said to be sitting down with his current employers next week for a meeting over his future in west London, as he is set to enter the final year of his £80k-a-week contract at Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino, who will manage Chelsea next term, is a big admirer of Mount and wants him to be a key part of his squad heading into 2023/24 if he can fend off admiration from Premier League clubs in his services.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Manchester United may try to land Mount for a cheaper price to reflect his contract situation at Chelsea.

Jacobs told FFC: "When I talked to the suitors, they believe that Mount should be worth, given the contract situation, £15-£20 million less than that, so there would be some negotiation to be done in order to broker a deal. All parties, regardless of what happens, whether Mount stays or goes, would like a speedy resolution. Mount wants to know his next club early in the window. Manchester United want to get business done early if they possibly can, despite the complications that I've outlined and Chelsea know that if Mount tells them he has no interest in staying and signing a new deal, that they will need the fee."

Would Mason Mount be a good signing for Manchester United?

Mount is a talented midfielder with plenty of Premier League experience and would fit nicely into Erik Ten Hag's project at Old Trafford as he looks to build on an impressive debut season in charge.

The 24-year-old did endure an inconsistent 2022/23 campaign with Chelsea, registering three goals and six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also takes into account that Mount has been a creative force at the Blues in a campaign of disappointment, averaging around 1.3 key passes per match in the English top-flight.

Previously labelled as "unbelievable" by former Chelsea icon Joe Cole, it isn't hard to see why Chelsea are desperate to keep hold of Mount for next season, though Manchester United look to be in pole position to offer the Portsmouth-born ace a Stamford Bridge escape route, as things stand.