Mark Goldbridge has laid into a Manchester United player in their Premier League win over Everton, accusing him of playing for the Blues because he was so careless in possession.

Man Utd pick up vital 2-0 win against Everton

It was another important afternoon for Erik ten Hag and his Red Devils players on Saturday, with the manager knowing that victory was essential in their hopes of sealing an unlikely Champions League qualification this season. They trailed Aston Villa by 11 points going into the match, and Tottenham by six points, so a slip-up would have been disastrous to their chances.

In truth, United were never close to their best at Old Trafford, but some poor Everton defending allowed them to ease the nerves, with James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey both conceding penalties for fouls on Alejandro Garnacho. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford dispatched one spot-kick apiece, putting the hosts in complete control.

The second half saw Ten Hag's men coast through proceedings overall, despite the odd sporadic threat from the Blues, and they saw out the win in comfortable fashion.

Mark Goldbridge rips into Man Utd midfielder

Taking to X during the game, Goldbridge didn't hold back in his criticism of Casemiro, saying he was so poor that he was essentially "playing for Everton", also adding in another post: "Some of these players a joke! It's so clear they have downed tools. GET RID OF THEM."

This certainly wasn't Casemiro's finest performance in a United shirt, on a day that once again showed that he doesn't represent the future at Old Trafford. Now 31 years of age, the Brazilian has looked increasingly leggy this season, and his all-round game was lacking against Everton.

According to Sofascore, Casemiro lost possession a total of 17 times at home to the Blues, also completing just one out of three long balls. He was dribbled past once, too, and generally doesn't look like the same player he once did, back when few defensive midfielders in the world were more formidable.

Casemiro isn't out of contract at United until the summer of the 2026, but the club must surely consider moving him on at the end of the season, in order to receive a fee for him and get him off the wage bill. Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be looking for younger midfield signings, not to mention potentially a new manager, and the Brazil international feels like the past rather than the future.

He was largely excellent last season, which supporters will always appreciate, but there was a reason why Madrid were willing to sell him when they did, rebuilding their midfield with younger stars such as Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni. United must now follow suit and adopt a similar approach, bringing Casemiro's time at the club to an end.