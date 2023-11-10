A Champions League player has recently shared talks he had with Erik ten Hag over a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have struggled so far this season, already losing nine matches in all competitions. A defeat to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League was the latest low point for Ten Hag and United, losing 4-3 in Demark to leave them bottom of Group A.

The struggles on the pitch come after what many believed was a relatively productive summer off the pitch in the transfer market. The likes of Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund all arrived in big-money deals, whereas Altay Bayindir, Sofyan Amrabat, Sergio Reguilon and Jonny Evans also moved to Old Trafford.

Bringing in two goalkeepers was required after David de Gea left the club after his contract expired, and by the looks of things, SC Braga goalkeeper Matheus was an option for the Red Devils.

Matheus admits Man Utd transfer interest

Speaking to journalist Arthur Quezada, relayed by Sports Witness, Matheus has now revealed that he was contacted by Man Utd and spoke to Ten Hag over a move to England, presumably in the summer, admitting he was moved by the interest.

“Moves you, buddy. Honestly, it does. So when you receive the contact and see that… The stamp there from a big European club, mate, whether you like it or not, it moves you.

“You’re a boy who leaves Brazil full of dreams and you always see these big clubs on television, following them, the Champions League, the Premier League, great players who have played there, David Beckham, David De Gea. So you wonder, is it true? And the guys got in touch with me, no, I spoke to him, I spoke to the coach.

“It was Ten Hag. So, these are things I’ve kept, whether I like it or not. I said, I’ll keep it to tell my children when they grow up. Because, mate, I think it makes us proud too, because I think it shows that you’re on the right track, that you’re keeping your feet on the ground, doing your job, dedicating yourself to the maximum.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out, but as I said, God knows the plans. Maybe if I went there something could go wrong, I don’t know what would happen. But the important thing is that I feel very happy here at this club. This club opened its doors to me. It’s a great club that has grown and developed every year. So I’m happy to be part of this club.”

Matheus is 31 years of age and has been with Braga since 2014. The Brazilian has made an impressive 311 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese side, keeping 100 clean sheets. (Matheus stats – Transfermarkt)

The Brazilian has been turning out in the Champions League during the current campaign, so he could have been a shrewd addition, presumably to play second choice to Onana. However, as we know, Ten Hag now has Bayindir to call upon when needed, so the ship may have sailed when it comes to a move for Matheus.