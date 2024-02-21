The mood and atmosphere at Manchester United have massively shifted since the turn of the year, with Erik ten Hag's side finally starting to pick up a run of results.

Their last defeat was seven games ago, and at the weekend, the Red Devils picked up another three points with a win 2-1 over Luton Town.

Rasmus Hojlund scored both goals within the first ten minutes, and his overall performance was impressive yet again, with Garth Crooks of the BBC saying United "have a new hero."

It's no coincidence that the upturn in results has occurred since Hojlund started firing, and the number 11 has already become a fan favourite.

Rasmus Hojlund's season in numbers

Hojlund's initial struggles in the Premier League and the concerns that were attached to the fact he failed to score in his first 14 league appearances can finally be put to bed.

The 21-year-old only needed to score his first goal to start flying, but the signs of him being an elite striker were already on show in the Champions League as he scored five in the group stage. The Dane was also getting into dangerous positions in the top flight, but his finishing wasn't always reliable, as shown by the fact he's missed 12 big chances this season.

Nonetheless, Hojlund has now become the youngest-ever player to score in six Premier League games in a row, with his tally reaching seven in the league along with two assists. This makes him the top goal contributer for Ten Hag's side in the league.

However, a potential problem that the former Ajax boss could face lies in the absence of the youngster through injury or if his form starts to drop, with Anthony Martial - who is out of contract this summer - being the only like-for-like swap. Luckily, the Dutchman could just have the perfect long-term rival for Hojlund, who is waiting for an opportunity to shine.

Joe Hugill could be up next at Man United

Joe Hugill is a striker who has been on the radar for a while now after he moved from Sunderland to Man United in 2020. The 6 foot 2 gem has torn defences apart in the academy, with his unique blend of height and pace making him a sought-after profile.

However, MUTV pundit Luke Chadwick was impressed with the slightly less aesthetic side of his game, claiming that the 20-year-old is more of an "old school" centre forward, which makes him the perfect backup for Hojlund, who has also been described that by journalist Vayam Rohit Lahoti.

The striker's numbers really do speak for themselves, and during his time in the academy, he has become known for being a clinical finisher while also having great technical ability, which has caused some to compare him to Harry Kane, who is widely regarded as the "world's best striker" - as per pundit Andros Townsend - and previously rose up through the youth ranks at rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Hugill's Career Stats Club Matches Goals Assists Burton Albion 4 1 1 Altrincham 7 1 0 Man United U18's 24 18 4 Man United U23's 57 31 3 Total 92 51 8 Stats via Transfermarkt

In January, the towering number nine joined struggling League One outfit Burton Albion on loan to gain experience in the men's game, and in two starts, he has scored and picked up an assist.

With Hojlund guaranteed to be the future star to lead the line at Old Trafford, Hugill may have to wait a little longer for his chance in the first team, but he would definitely be an incredible rival for the Dane to have.

Rather than splashing the cash on a replacement for Martial this summer, Ten Hag could instead look to the academy again, having already put his faith in the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.