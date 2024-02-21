Manchester United have had numerous fantastic duos over the years, such as Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke, Paul Scholes and Roy Keane, and of course Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie.

However, one that stands out above all is Cristiano Ronaldo and Rooney, who developed a telepathic relationship as youngsters.

Erik ten Hag is attempting to reinstall the focus on developing youth and recreate that famous duo, with a handful of players becoming key to the Red Devils rebuild.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the dangerous pairing that could become Man United's next Rooney and Ronaldo.

The Rooney and Ronaldo dream duo

Sir Alex Ferguson's signing of Ronaldo and Rooney in consecutive summers during the early 2000's for a combined fee of £43m is arguably the best piece of business the club has completed in modern memory.

From 2006 to 2009 - when Ronaldo left for Real Madrid - Rooney, or the Portugal legend, was the top scorer across all competitions, with the 2007/08 season being the highlight of their time together. The number seven scored an insane 42 goals in 49 matches across all competitions, while Rooney registered 32 goal contributions in 43 games.

To sum up just how remarkable they were together, their combined goals over five seasons was 236 across all competitions, which is absolutely crazy.

With the two stars in the Red Devils attack, United notably won three Premier League titles and the Champions League, and Ten Hag will be hoping his new version of the duo can deliver similar success in the near future.

The new version of Rooney and Ronaldo

This season for United has been both frustrating yet somewhat promising, with the recent form of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund bringing excitement back to the Red Devils faithful, and the latter two have shown signs of becoming the next deadly duo to become heroes for their club.

Their relationship has particularly blossomed since the turn of the year, with them both taking most of the attacking responsibility in the side, despite Hojlund being just 21 and Garnacho being 19.

Since Boxing Day, the Argentine has scored four goals and provided two assists, while the Dane has become a record breaker, holding the status of the youngest-ever Premier League player to score in six consecutive games with an output of eight goals and two assists in his last eight.

Putting their team on their back, showing the courage to never let their head drop despite making mistakes, and continuously wanting to improve are admirable traits of the duo, and they’re very much like both Rooney and Ronaldo in that sense.

Hojlund & Garnacho PL Stats Stats Hojlund Garnacho Starts 17 17 Goals 7 5 Assists 2 3 xG 6.48 5.30 Total shots per game 1.4 2.6 Stats via Sofascore

Former United player Michael Owen called Garnacho "incredible, - with the winger having also been dubbed a "young Cristiano" by Paul Scholes - while broadcaster Joe Thomlinson said that Hojlund is “ridiculous,” and in truth, they’re certainly living up to that reputation.

The future of Man United is extremely exciting, and for once, there is a sense of progress at the club. If the Red Devils are going to become the giant that they used to be on the field, then Garnacho and Hojlund will both be at the forefront of it.