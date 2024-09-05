The Premier League is back in full swing now, and while some clubs will bemoan the September international break, Manchester United are probably not one of them.

The Red Devils kicked off the campaign with a well-earned 1-0 win over Fulham at home, but back-to-back losses against Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool have all but obliterated the positive feeling brewing among the fans.

However, while recent results have been less than ideal, United were quite effective in the summer transfer window, and the capture of players like Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Manuel Ugarte should excite supporters.

Interestingly, though, according to reports, the club could have added one more experienced midfielder into the mix in Adrien Rabiot, but not doing so may have been a great idea due to a talented youngster in the club's academy.

The latest on Rabiot

Rabiot left Juventus upon the expiration of his contract earlier this summer and has since been linked to several clubs, including United.

However, while the story seemed to pop up again after the window closed, an update from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that, as things stand, United are very clear that they do not wish to sign the Frenchman despite being offered his services "several times over the summer."

While the Red Devils do not want to sign the 29-year-old, it is easy to see why another team might be more keen. Across his career, he's made 227 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, 212 appearances for Juventus, and 48 appearances for the French national team, highlighting just how experienced he is at the very highest level.

However, for all the experience he could bring, he also has a reputation for causing headaches for his clubs. With Ten Hag already under lots of pressure and Ratcliffe and Co trying to steer the club in a new direction, that's not a distraction they need, especially when they may already have their answer to the international in the academy.

Why fans should be excited about Jack Fletcher

Yes, the youngster in question is 17-year-old gem Jack Fletcher, who joined the Red Devils' youth set-up from Manchester City with his brother Tyler last summer.

The Manchester-born prospect is the son of former United great Darren Fletcher, who made 342 appearances for the club during the late glory years under Sir Alex Ferguson, and like his father, the teenager is a central midfielder by trade.

This is possibly one of the reasons why the club opted against bringing in Rabiot for free, as the Frenchman would be just another barrier to first-team football for the "marvellous" teenage talent, as dubbed by journalist Nathan Salt.

Fletcher's United youth record Team U18s U21s UEFA Youth League Appearances 13 3 1 Goals 1 3 0 Assists 4 2 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.38 1.66 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The "brilliant" prospect, as U23 scout Antonio Mango dubbed him, certainly looks ready to make a few senior appearances this season, as in his 17 games for the various youth sides, he has found the back of the net four times and provided six assists, meaning he's averaging a goal involvement once every 1.7 games from attacking and central midfield areas.

You only have to look at his wonder goal against Barnsley's U21 side last month to see that he has a real eye for goal and that, with the right guidance, he could become a real asset for Ten Hag.

Ultimately, while Fletcher won't be making too many first-team appearances in the coming season, there is enough evidence in his performances with the junior sides that he could be something special. So, while some fans might have wanted Ratcliffe and Co to sign Rabiot this summer, they may already have their own version coming up through the academy.

Moreover, Kobbie Mainoo's meteoric rise proves that the club are willing to give teenagers a real chance in the Premier League.