Manchester United are in the market for high-profile additions in January and could now look to strengthen their forward line under Erik ten Hag, according to a report.

Manchester United prepare for January...

All things considered, the last few days haven't been too bad for Manchester United after Sir Jim Ratcliffe agreed to buy his 25% stake in the club, with football operations now set to come under the banner of INEOS, alongside £236 million becoming available to redevelop Old Trafford.

On the pitch, the Red Devils picked up a much-needed 3-2 victory over Aston Villa to move up to sixth in the Premier League table following a dramatic late strike from Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund; however, Ten Hag will be keen to ensure his side inherit adequate cover in the January window to equip them for the second half of the campaign.

Plenty of rumours are starting to do the rounds regarding potential targets at Old Trafford and the acquisition of a striker has been floated as a major area of priority.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi moving to Manchester United would be "box office" amid recent links connecting the player and club, as he stated to the outlet: "I’ll be honest, while the signing would be box office I can’t see someone like Icardi arriving as we head towards January but across the course of next month a lot can change."

Now, a separate report has emerged claiming that the Red Devils have an alternative target in mind as Ten Hag looks to give support to Hojlund.

Manchester United want Viktor Gyokeres

According to reports in Portugal cited via Sport Witness, Manchester United are keen on Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres and could look to trigger his €100 million (£86.6 million) release clause in the January transfer window, which would leave Sporting powerless.

Labelled "brilliant" by former boss Mark Robins, the 25-year-old has been in some excellent form this term, registering 17 goals and eight assists in 20 appearances for his new club (Gyokeres statistics - Transfermarkt).

Viktor Gyokeres key statistics in 2023/24 - Liga Portugal (Sofascore) Expected goals 5.82 Shots per game 2.9 Shots on target per game 1.3 Expected assists 2.25 Big chances missed 3 Average match rating 7.85/10

The outlet claim that the Sweden international has promised to see out the season at the Portuguese giants, something which will mean that the Red Devils will need to put a good argument across as to why he should swap the sunnier climbs of Lisbon for Old Trafford; nonetheless, hype continues to build over his next destination.

Scandinavian have a long, proud history at Manchester United and Ten Hag could now once again turn to an individual from the region to help add some extra firepower to his forward line in January.