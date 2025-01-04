With Marcus Rashford frozen out and - by his own admission - looking for a new challenge, Manchester United could reportedly attempt to form a swap deal using the Carrington graduate to sign a star striker this month.

Man Utd transfer news

Just how it got to this point is difficult to say. Rashford has been involved in Manchester United's plans no matter who's been in charge since breaking into the senior side many moons ago. Ruben Amorim has opted out of following the trend, however, to instead swing the door open to send the academy graduate on his way in ruthless fashion.

In the space of a week, Rashford was dropped for the Manchester derby, in which replacement Amad Diallo scored the winning goal, and revealed his desire for a new challenge away from Old Trafford. Since then, the England international has made Amorim's squad just once as an unused substitute in defeat against Newcastle United last time out.

It speaks volumes that even with Manchester United edging alarmingly close to a Premier League relegation battle, Rashford has remained unused and needs to depart.

With that said and the January transfer window now open, he could get his wish. According to The Sun, Manchester United could use Rashford in a swap deal to sign Victor Osimhen as early as this month. The Napoli forward has a release clause of £62m, which the Red Devils could bypass by offering the Serie A giants the chance to sign an instant replacement.

In between those potential negotiations, meanwhile, Napoli would have to cut Osimhen's loan spell at Galatasaray short in what may not be without its own complications.

They are complications that would be worthwhile on United's end, however, given that they'd finally welcome a reliable goalscorer and a potential upgrade on Rashford, who is wanted by Antonio Conte at Napoli.

"Dominant" Osimhen would hand Man Utd much-needed star power

When looking at Manchester United's strongest stars, it's becoming increasingly difficult to spot a standout player who is capable of dragging them to victory.

Bruno Fernandes creates the strongest case for being that player, but his disciplinary record taints his reliability. Meanwhile, Diallo is still on the cusp of his potential, as is Rasmus Hojlund. And that is arguably it - especially when it comes to attacking stars - in a shock reality for one of England's biggest clubs.

The Red Devils simply must welcome a player of Osimhen's calibre to reignite the spark in their frontline and the seven point gap between themselves and the dropzone suggests that they can't hold out until the summer transfer window. Dubbed "dominant" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Osimhen should be among United's priorities this month.

With 12 goals and five assists in just 15 games for Galatasaray so far this season, Osimhen remains one to watch in the January transfer window.