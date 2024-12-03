Manchester United have made a phenomenal start to life under new boss Ruben Amorim, avoiding defeat in all three of the matches he’s taken charge of.

Their latest display saw a huge 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League, taking them just four points off a Champions League spot despite the dismal start to the season that saw Erik ten Hag lose his job.

The former Ajax boss was given his marching orders after a 2-1 defeat against West Ham United at the end of October, after a run of just three wins in the opening nine league outings.

Ten Hag simply failed to deliver during his time at Old Trafford, despite the FA Cup triumph in 2023/24 and the Carabao Cup the season prior - failing to take the club back to the glory days.

Such a responsibility now falls into the path of Amorim, who will be hoping to make the most of the additions made by the Dutchman during his tenure in the North West.

Man Utd’s transfer window in the summer of 2023

Goalkeeper Andre Onana was brought in from Italian side Inter Milan during the summer of 2023, replacing club legend David de Gea who was released at the end of his contract.

Ten Hag placed a real impetus on the fact he wanted a ‘keeper comfortable with the ball at his feet, turning to the Cameroonian after his previous spell under the Dutchman at Ajax.

Since his transfer, the 28-year-old has kept 20 clean sheets, looking to continue his superb form and become a crucial player under the new boss over the next couple of years.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Rasmus Hojlund arrived in a £72m deal from Italian side Atalanta, with real hope of transforming the Red Devils’ fortunes in the final third.

He had his injury issues during his opening year in England, but still notched a total of 16 goals in his 43 appearances - finishing as their joint top scorer in the league.

Amorim’s appointment appears to have benefitted the Dane, scoring twice and registering one assist during his opening three games in charge.

That said, the 39-year-old could have utilised one player during his time at United had Ten Hag not prematurely offloaded the attacker last summer.

The player who’s outperformed Rashford since leaving Man Utd

Winger Anthony Elanga came through the club’s academy system, before making his breakthrough into the first team during the 2020/21 campaign.

The now 22-year-old earned high praise from then-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær, with the Norwegian claiming the attacker has shades of the legendary Andy Cole, given his turn of pace in the final third.

"Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga have part of that electric pace that Andy used to have. But they run a little bit more off the ball than he did, because I had to do that running for him!"

He would end up making 55 appearances for the Red Devils over a two-season period, scoring just four times, including against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League during 2021/22.

The Sweden international would only start five games during Ten Hag’s opening campaign in England, leading to his eventual departure, joining Nottingham Forest for a fee in the region of £15m.

Such a transfer has allowed the "frightening" star, as dubbed by journalist Laurie Whitwell, to become a key first-team member for the East Midlands outfit, registering five goals and 11 assists since his departure.

Elanga’s subsequent form has seen him outperform current United striker Marcus Rashford so far this campaign in many metrics, even despite the Englishman’s double against Everton at the weekend.

He’s produced fewer combined goal contributions in the Premier League to date, but the Forest ace has completed more carries into the opposition’s penalty areas and more shot-creating actions, all whilst attempting more crosses too - constantly looking a threat for Nuno Espírito Santo’s side.

How Elanga compares to Rashford in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Elanga Rashford Games played 13 13 Goals & assists 2 5 Progressive carries 3 1.9 Progressive passes 1.9 1.9 Crosses attempted 7.6 2.2 Shot-creating actions 3.6 2.3 Carries into opposition box 1.9 1.2 Aerials won 1.3 0.5 Stats via FBref

As a result of his impressive form at the City Ground, the Swede was the subject of a £50m bid from Newcastle United - highlighting the fact the Red Devils undoubtedly offloaded him far too cheaply.

His increased game time has allowed for the youngster to continue his development, with Amorim missing out on utilising a massive talent during his time at Old Trafford after Ten Hag’s decision to part ways with him last summer.

Rashford might be a larger goal threat but from the metrics so far this season, Elanga looks like the better all-round package heading into the future.