The January loan departures of Marcus Rashford and Antony have left Manchester United considerably short of options in attack.

One of the best players under Ruben Amorim so far, Amad, is out for the rest of the season, and Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount will also be sidelined for a lengthy amount of time.

In recent weeks, Bruno Fernandes has played a far deeper role, and even though he played as a number 10 against Everton, he moved back to play as an eight, as United went on to win the game. Christian Eriksen is starting to play less of a role, and Joshua Zirkzee seems to have nailed down one of the number 10 positions.

One of the other attacking options for United is Alejandro Garnacho who isn't quite living up to his potential.

Alejandro Garnacho’s 2024/25 season in numbers

After a fast start to the 2024/25 campaign for Argentina international Garnacho, he has slowed down considerably in the last few months. The winger has played 40 times throughout 2024/25, contributing with eight goals and six assists, but has been on a lean run of form.