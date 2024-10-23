Manchester United have made a stuttering start to the 2024/25 campaign, piling yet more pressure onto the shoulders of manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have won just three of their opening eight matches so far this campaign, currently occupying 12th place in the Premier League.

They’ve also been on the wrong end of multiple embarrassing results, losing 3-0 to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford - with the supporters undoubtedly unhappy following the start to the new campaign.

The new-look hierarchy splashed out around £200m on five new signings over the summer to try and change the fortunes of the club in recent times, but up to now, it appears as though Noussair Mazraoui has been the only addition to make an immediate first-team impact.

As for the other new signings, there’s still time for them to settle into life in Manchester and demonstrate that they can be worth the huge transfer fees splashed out for their services.

Many will be hoping that they can provide better value for money than the majority of transfers from last season, which saw the club spend a fortune on talents who unfortunately haven’t made an impact under the Dutchman.

Manchester United’s transfer market in 2023/24

After finishing third in the 2022/23 campaign, there was a real expectation for Ten Hag to build on the impressive finish in his first season at the helm, with the board backing the 54-year-old in the market to give him the best chance of taking the side to the next level.

As a result, some big decisions were made, including allowing goalkeeper David de Gea to depart Old Trafford on a free transfer, whilst pursuing a move to land Senegalese stopper, Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Ten Hag’s side subsequently splashed £47.2m including add-ons for the 28-year-old, nailing down the number one spot over the last couple of seasons - already impressing this term, keeping four clean sheets in the Premier League.

The club also made a move to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea during the same window, costing the Red Devils a whopping £60m - in a deal that has been disastrous after his failure to make an impact under the former Ajax boss.

Injuries have plagued his time in Manchester, restricting him to just 25 appearances in all competitions - currently costing them around £2.4m per appearance since his big-money transfer.

Sacrifices also had to be made to allow for the added investment into the first-team squad, with multiple brutal calls having to be made with youth talent who are only on the fringes of Ten Hag’s side.

Whilst he made 16 appearances in the 2022/23 campaign, winger Anthony Elanga only started five times in the Premier League - featuring for a total of just 422 minutes during the Dutchman’s first season in charge.

The Swedish international made it clear he wanted an increase in game time, subsequently leaving Old Trafford to join Nottingham Forest in a £15m transfer, allowing him to blossom in the process.

Elanga has since registered five goals and ten assists since departing, setting up Morgan Gibbs-White’s winner for the Reds against United back in December last year.

The 22-year-old has since been touted with a huge £50m transfer to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United in recent months - a signal of how impressive he’s been since his move away from his boyhood club, demonstrating that Ten Hag may have offloaded the talent too prematurely.

However, there’s another academy star who was sold during the same window, with his game time and value massively increasing as a result of his fresh start.

The player who United sold too cheaply in 2023

A major transformation of the club’s first-team squad was needed if the Red Devils were to progress to the next level under Ten Hag’s leadership.

Various former senior options were axed, including Eric Bailly and Alex Telles to allow for the aforementioned talents to arrive in Manchester - but they weren’t the only players who had to make way.

Centre-back Teden Mengi arrived in Carrington as a seven-year-old, having the dream of one day being a professional footballer for his boyhood side.

He spent 14 years at Old Trafford, often as part of the academy setup, but did manage to break into the first team and fulfil his dream of being a senior squad member.

Mengi would only feature twice, however, before departing on a permanent basis last summer, joining newly promoted Luton Town for a fee in the region of just €2m (£1.7m) - a bargain given his recent form.

The 22-year-old made 30 appearances under Rob Edwards in the Premier League last season, leading to large interest in his services, which also saw him feature for the England U21 side.

Despite suffering relegation back to the Championship at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, he’s continued his excellent personal form - scoring in the 1-0 victory over Millwall.

Teden Mengi’s market value in 2024

The centre-back has certainly showcased that he’s a phenomenal centre-back and has the capability of being effective in England’s top flight despite his departure from Old Trafford.

His subsequent form has seen a huge increase in his market value, with Mengi now valued at around £9m as per Transfermarkt.

The increase has seen a 440% jump from the fee the club sold him for just over 12 months ago, further evidence that the club sold him far too cheaply.

Mengi, who’s previously been dubbed “dominant” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is an example that sometimes you need to move on to reach your potential - leaving former employers to rue their decision.

Teden Mengi's stats for Luton Town in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 30 Goals scored 1 Pass accuracy 78% Dribble success 70% Duels won 128 Aerial duel success rate 58% Interceptions 58 Recoveries 126 Stats via FotMob

Ten Hag’s current options of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof aren’t exactly blessed with pace, but Mengi’s attributes could’ve provided that option at the back given their recent problems.

However, it wasn’t meant to be for the youngster, but it’s safe to say he made the right call to leave the club given his rapid rise at Kenilworth Road.