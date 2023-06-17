Manchester United are in the process of being taken over at Old Trafford; however, it is unlikely that minority investment firms will usurp either the Nine Two Foundation or INEOS, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest Manchester United ownership news?

According to Reuters, Manchester United 'is negotiating' granting exclusivity to Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani and the Nine Two Foundation.

The report states that the bid from Sheikh Jassim is viewed as more favourable to the Glazer family than Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS' offer to assume control of the Premier League giants.

As per The Times, whoever becomes the new owner of Manchester United is unlikely to be in place before the new season begins at Old Trafford.

There is said to be an 'approval process' before any deal is concluded, something which could take between eight and 12 weeks to complete and consequently drag the timeline of the ownership battle on while vetting procedures are carried out.

ESPN understand that several minority investment firms are still waiting to find out whether they have been successful in their efforts to buy into Manchester United.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indicated that it is unlikely that any minority investors will win the bidding war to invest in Manchester United.

Jacobs told FFC: "My understanding is that the minority investors are largely just waiting at this point. They now have a lower confidence that option will be one that the Glazers take. It looks like the focus is now on the two main groups INEOS and the Nine Two Foundation. Of course, no sale can ever be ruled out, but I wouldn't want to go in and paint to Manchester United fans that that is a likely scenario."

What now for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag will be focused solely on trying to identify new recruits ahead of 2023/24 as the Red Devils look to build on a strong debut campaign under his stewardship.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is a key target for the Dutchman; however, Manchester United were rebuffed in their first attempt to try and land the England international, in an offer that was said to be worth in the region of £40 million, as per BBC Sport.

The Daily Mail report that Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is also on the radar at Old Trafford, though the Serie A outfit will demand around £86 million to sanction his exit.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is another name that has been mentioned in connection with Manchester United, who remain keen on the 27-year-old despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur, as per Telegraph Sport.

In a time of change at Manchester United, plenty of exciting developments could be set to occur at the Premier League giants over the next weeks and months.