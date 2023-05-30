Manchester United are targeting a move for Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus as Erik Ten Hag looks to strengthen his forward line, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mohammed Kudus?

One report in Spain has claimed that Manchester United are keen on a deal to sign Kudus this summer; nevertheless, they will be rivalled in their interest by Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan for the £15k-a-week ace's signature.

90min has also revealed that the Red Devils are in the market to sign two strikers in the off-season and Kudus has 'come recommended by club scouts' at Old Trafford.

The outlet state that Ten Hag has already worked with the 22-year-old at Ajax and enjoys a pre-existing relationship with the Ghana international, who is capable of functioning in several different positions and would add some versatility to Manchester United in 2023/24.

Accra-born Kudus was in fine form for Ajax in 2022/23 and managed to register 18 goals alongside six assists from 42 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored note that Kudus, who has previously been labelled as a "star boy" by Ajax teammate Calvin Bassey, completed three dribbles per match in the Eredivisie this term, demonstrating his competence in regularly advancing past his marker. He was also described as being "much better than Antony" by Marco Van Basten.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook thinks that Manchester United may look at adding Kudus to their squad this summer despite the fact he isn't a natural number nine.

Crook said: "The other name that keeps coming up, and he's not an out-and-out striker, is Mohammed Kudus at Ajax, a player that Erik ten Hag knows well."

What other forwards have Manchester United been linked with ahead of the window?

Manchester United never find themselves far away from links to high-profile stars and this summer window will be no different, with several forwards already having been mooted with a switch to Old Trafford.

The Guardian report that Tottenham Hotspur marksman Harry Kane is a target for the Red Devils as they plan to lodge an early bid to entice the 29-year-old away from N17.

Santos striker Marcos Leonardo has also come under the microscope and Manchester United are said to admire the 20-year-old, who has attracted interest from other Premier League sides and clubs in Europe due to his performances at the Under-20 World Cup with Brazil, as per 90min.

Corriere dello Sport via Man Utd News also claim that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is another name that has been mentioned in connection with the Red Devils as their search for a striker rumbles on.

It is set to be an exciting transfer window for Manchester United as Ten Hag looks to build on an impressive debut campaign in charge of the Premier League giants and acquiring a new attacker or two would go a long way to helping the Dutchman achieve his aims.