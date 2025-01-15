Manchester United could still conduct transfer business this month, as they are monitoring a record-breaking forward who is also being eyed by Liverpool, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

Ruben Amorim will have known this transfer window was going to be difficult for him to bring in new players, and while that remains the case, the Portuguese may hold some small hope that he can at least get one new player through the door before February 3rd.

Despite money being tight at Old Trafford, the Red Devils continue to be linked with potential new arrivals either for this month or for the summer transfer window. One player who has emerged on their radar in recent days is forward Nene Dorgeles, who plays for Austrian side RB Salzburg.

Fabrizio Romano states that United are monitoring the attacker, and he is among their list of options for either this transfer window or the summer. Romano goes on to add that initial talks have been held to get an understanding of the price and the overall package.

As well as looking at Dorgeles, United are also among the teams interested in signing goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The 22-year-old might be a player United fans are aware of, as he was close to joining the Premier League side in 2023 but decided against it as he didn’t want to be back-up to Andre Onana.

Suzuki has since joined Parma and has continued to impress so much that United are again looking into a possible deal for the player, who could cost as much as £40 million.

Man Utd monitoring record-breaking striker who will cost £25m

The transfer links don’t stop there for the Red Devils, as according to TBR Football, Manchester United are monitoring FC Nurnberg’s Stefanos Tzimas after learning he is open to a move to the Premier League.

It’s reported that United, along with West Ham, Newcastle, Tottenham, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Brighton, are all keeping a close eye on his progress in Germany. United’s arch rivals Liverpool may be considered ahead in the race as they have made an approach for the forward.

The 19-year-old is on loan at Nurnberg from POAK, but the German side have the option to make the move permanent for £15 million in the summer. They are expected to trigger that option and then look to sell him for £25 million after his exploits this season.

Stefanos Tzimas' 24/25 stats Apps 14 Starts 10 Goals 8 Goals per game 0.6 Shots per game 2.9 Big chances missed 11 Goal conversion 20% Assists 1 Big chances created 2

Tzimas is already a record-breaker at the young age of 19, as when he scored for PAOK back in March 2023, he became the youngest goalscorer in their history at the age of 17. The Red Devils are in the market for a new centre forward, with Amorim ideally wanting to bring in one this month.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled in front of goal before and during Amorim’s reign, and if that doesn’t change before the end of the campaign, one or both could leave, and Tzimas could be seen as a potential long-term replacement. The concern for United fans would be that it is another unproven player in English football, and again, it is a striker who is very young, when they are crying out for a more proven, experienced striker.