Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe may have a busy few years ahead of them in the transfer market when it comes to new signings for Ruben Amorim.

There could be a number of players moved out in a shake-up to the squad, which may allow the Red Devils to bring in fees for a number of stars such as Marcus Rashford. But who is the most expensive departure from Old Trafford?

We've taken a look at Man Utd's most expensive sales in their famous history with the help of news reports and Transfermarkt, as well as a detailed look at the top 10.

Man Utd's most expensive sales of all time Rank Player Fee Sold to Year 1 Cristiano Ronaldo £80m Real Madrid 2009 2 Romelu Lukaku £74m Inter 2019 3 Angel Di Maria £44.3m PSG 2015 4 Mason Greenwood £26.6m Marseille 2024 5 Scott McTominay £25.7m Napoli 2024 6 Dan James £25m Leeds 2021 7 David Beckham £24.5m Real Madrid 2003 8 Morgan Schneiderlin £24m Everton 2017 9 Memphis Depay £21.7m Lyon 2017 10 Dean Henderson £20m Crystal Palace 2024 =11 Chris Smalling £18.1m AS Roma 2020 =11 Daley Blind £18.1m Ajax 2018 13 Jaap Stam £16.35m Lazio 2001 14 Danny Welbeck £16m Arsenal 2014 =15 Aaron Wan-Bissaka £15m West Ham 2024 =15 Anthony Elanga £15m Nottingham Forest 2023 =15 James Garner £15m Everton 2022 =15 Juan Sebastian Veron £15m Chelsea 2003 19 Fred £12.9m Fenerbahce 2023 20 Ruud van Nistelrooy £10.2m Real Madrid 2006

Here’s a detailed look at Man Utd’s top 10 sales…

10 Dean Henderson

£20m to Crystal Palace, 2024

After a series of loan spells at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, it was clear that Dean Henderson was not going to become Manchester United's No 1.

However, it was Crystal Palace who eventually stumped up the cash to end his United spell once and for all, with the Eagles paying £20m to bring him to Selhurst Park on a permanent deal in the summer of 2024.

9 Memphis Depay

£21.7m to Lyon, 2017

Memphis Depay arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 to significant fanfare, though he was unable to repay the faith shown in him by compatriot Louis van Gaal as his transfer never worked out.

He was shipped out to Lyon just 18 months later in a deal that worked for all concerned. Man Utd got a deal rising to over £20m by way of a transfer fee, while Depay found his feet in Ligue 1 to reclaim his status as a fine attacker within European football.

8 Morgan Schneiderlin

£24m to Everton, 2017

Man Utd signed midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Southampton in 2015, but the Frenchman struggled to break into Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho's first-choice lineups.

Schneiderlin made less than 50 appearances for United and was sold 18 months later, with the Red Devils at least receiving a sizeable £24m fee for his services following his departure to Everton.

7 David Beckham

£24.5m to Real Madrid, 2003

After coming through the Carrington academy, David Beckham turned himself into a global superstar during his 11 years as a professional at Old Trafford.

The wide midfielder, known for his crossing and set-piece ability, looked to be heading to Barcelona in 2003 before Real Madrid swooped in and made him a Galactico for £24.5m.

Related Man United: Top 10 No 7s - ranked Some of English football's biggest names have worn Manchester United's No 7 shirt. Here are the 10 best as Mason Mount follows in their path.

6 Dan James

£25m to Leeds, 2021

Speedy winger Dan James moved to Old Trafford from Swansea City in 2019 after impressing in the Championship, and would go on to play more than 50 times for United in all competitions.

Two years later, though, the Red Devils sold the Wales international for a fee of £25m to rivals Leeds United, where he remains on the books today.

5 Scott McTominay

£25.7m to Napoli, 2024

After progressing through the academy, versatile midfielder Scott McTominay spent seven years as a professional with Man Utd, winning two trophies and popping up with some important goals.

In 2024, though, the Red Devils cashed in on the Scotland international, with Napoli spending £25.7m - a sum which helped Man Utd comply with FFP.

4 Mason Greenwood

£26.6m to Marseille, 2024

Forward Mason Greenwood came through the Carrington academy and looked as if he would go on to become a Man Utd regular before he was suspended in 2022.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his football career, the Red Devils loaned Greenwood out to Getafe before selling him permanently to Marseille in 2024 for a fee of £26.6m.

3 Angel Di Maria

£44.3m to PSG, 2015

Big things were expected of Angel Di Maria after Man Utd signed him from Real Madrid for just under £60m in 2014, but the Argentine failed to live up to the hype and his Old Trafford stay lasted just 12 months.

Di Maria would eventually sign for Paris Saint-Germain, where he would spend the next seven seasons following a £44.3m move.