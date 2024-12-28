Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe may have a busy few years ahead of them in the transfer market when it comes to new signings for Ruben Amorim.

There could be a number of players moved out in a shake-up to the squad, which may allow the Red Devils to bring in fees for a number of stars such as Marcus Rashford. But who is the most expensive departure from Old Trafford?

We've taken a look at Man Utd's most expensive sales in their famous history with the help of news reports and Transfermarkt, as well as a detailed look at the top 10.

Man Utd's most expensive sales of all time

Rank

Player

Fee

Sold to

Year

1

Cristiano Ronaldo

£80m

Real Madrid

2009

2

Romelu Lukaku

£74m

Inter

2019

3

Angel Di Maria

£44.3m

PSG

2015

4

Mason Greenwood

£26.6m

Marseille

2024

5

Scott McTominay

£25.7m

Napoli

2024

6

Dan James

£25m

Leeds

2021

7

David Beckham

£24.5m

Real Madrid

2003

8

Morgan Schneiderlin

£24m

Everton

2017

9

Memphis Depay

£21.7m

Lyon

2017

10

Dean Henderson

£20m

Crystal Palace

2024

=11

Chris Smalling

£18.1m

AS Roma

2020

=11

Daley Blind

£18.1m

Ajax

2018

13

Jaap Stam

£16.35m

Lazio

2001

14

Danny Welbeck

£16m

Arsenal

2014

=15

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

£15m

West Ham

2024

=15

Anthony Elanga

£15m

Nottingham Forest

2023

=15

James Garner

£15m

Everton

2022

=15

Juan Sebastian Veron

£15m

Chelsea

2003

19

Fred

£12.9m

Fenerbahce

2023

20

Ruud van Nistelrooy

£10.2m

Real Madrid

2006

Here’s a detailed look at Man Utd’s top 10 sales…

10 Dean Henderson

£20m to Crystal Palace, 2024

After a series of loan spells at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, it was clear that Dean Henderson was not going to become Manchester United's No 1.

However, it was Crystal Palace who eventually stumped up the cash to end his United spell once and for all, with the Eagles paying £20m to bring him to Selhurst Park on a permanent deal in the summer of 2024.

9 Memphis Depay

£21.7m to Lyon, 2017

Memphis Depay arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 to significant fanfare, though he was unable to repay the faith shown in him by compatriot Louis van Gaal as his transfer never worked out.

He was shipped out to Lyon just 18 months later in a deal that worked for all concerned. Man Utd got a deal rising to over £20m by way of a transfer fee, while Depay found his feet in Ligue 1 to reclaim his status as a fine attacker within European football.

8 Morgan Schneiderlin

£24m to Everton, 2017

Man Utd signed midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Southampton in 2015, but the Frenchman struggled to break into Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho's first-choice lineups.

Schneiderlin made less than 50 appearances for United and was sold 18 months later, with the Red Devils at least receiving a sizeable £24m fee for his services following his departure to Everton.

7 David Beckham

£24.5m to Real Madrid, 2003

After coming through the Carrington academy, David Beckham turned himself into a global superstar during his 11 years as a professional at Old Trafford.

The wide midfielder, known for his crossing and set-piece ability, looked to be heading to Barcelona in 2003 before Real Madrid swooped in and made him a Galactico for £24.5m.

6 Dan James

£25m to Leeds, 2021

Speedy winger Dan James moved to Old Trafford from Swansea City in 2019 after impressing in the Championship, and would go on to play more than 50 times for United in all competitions.

Two years later, though, the Red Devils sold the Wales international for a fee of £25m to rivals Leeds United, where he remains on the books today.

5 Scott McTominay

£25.7m to Napoli, 2024

After progressing through the academy, versatile midfielder Scott McTominay spent seven years as a professional with Man Utd, winning two trophies and popping up with some important goals.

In 2024, though, the Red Devils cashed in on the Scotland international, with Napoli spending £25.7m - a sum which helped Man Utd comply with FFP.

4 Mason Greenwood

£26.6m to Marseille, 2024

Forward Mason Greenwood came through the Carrington academy and looked as if he would go on to become a Man Utd regular before he was suspended in 2022.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his football career, the Red Devils loaned Greenwood out to Getafe before selling him permanently to Marseille in 2024 for a fee of £26.6m.

3 Angel Di Maria

£44.3m to PSG, 2015

Big things were expected of Angel Di Maria after Man Utd signed him from Real Madrid for just under £60m in 2014, but the Argentine failed to live up to the hype and his Old Trafford stay lasted just 12 months.

Di Maria would eventually sign for Paris Saint-Germain, where he would spend the next seven seasons following a £44.3m move.