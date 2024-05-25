Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe may have a busy few years ahead of them in the transfer market, but who are the club's current most expensive signings of all time?
Here at Football FanCast, we've taken a look at Man Utd's most expensive additions in their famous history, as per Transfermarkt, with a detailed look at the top 10.
|
Man Utd's most expensive signings of all time
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Fee
|
Signed from
|
Year
|
1
|
Paul Pogba
|
€105m
|
Juventus
|
2016
|
2
|
Antony
|
€95m
|
Ajax
|
2022
|
3
|
Harry Maguire
|
€87m
|
Leicester City
|
2019
|
4
|
Jadon Sancho
|
€85m
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
2021
|
5
|
Romelu Lukaku
|
€84.7m
|
Everton
|
2017
|
6
|
Angel Di Maria
|
€75m
|
Real Madrid
|
2014
|
7
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
€73.9m
|
Atalanta
|
2022
|
8
|
Casemiro
|
€70.65m
|
Real Madrid
|
2022
|
9
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
€65m
|
Sporting CP
|
2020
|
10
|
Mason Mount
|
€64.2m
|
Chelsea
|
2023
|
11
|
Anthony Martial
|
€60m
|
AS Monaco
|
2015
|
12
|
Fred
|
€59m
|
Shakhtar Donetsk
|
2018
|
13
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
€57.37m
|
Ajax
|
2022
|
14
|
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|
€55m
|
Crystal Palace
|
2019
|
15
|
Andre Onana
|
€50.2m
|
Inter Milan
|
2023
|
16
|
Rio Ferdinand
|
€46m
|
Leeds United
|
2002
|
17
|
Juan Mata
|
€44.73m
|
Chelsea
|
2014
|
18
|
Nemanja Matic
|
€44.7m
|
Chelsea
|
2017
|
19
|
Juan Sebastian Veron
|
€42.6m
|
Lazio
|
2001
|
20
|
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|
€42m
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
2016
Here's a detailed look at Man Utd's 10 most expensive signings:
10 Mason Mount
€64.2m from Chelsea
The Red Devils paid big to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, despite the Englishman having just 12 months remaining on his Stamford Bridge deal at the time.
During his first campaign, Mount missed a number of games through injury, so in hindsight, you could say that the Red Devils would have been better off waiting for the midfielder to run down his contract.
9 Bruno Fernandes
€65m from Sporting CP
Arguably the biggest success story out of United’s most expensive signings is Bruno Fernandes.
The Portugal attacking midfielder was signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020 and has been one of the club’s brightest shining lights since. He took over the captaincy at Old Trafford and has made more than 230 appearances for the club.
8 Casemiro
€70.65m from Real Madrid
Holding midfielder Casemiro swapped the Bernabeu for Old Trafford in 2022 after a hugely successful stint at Real Madrid.
The Brazilian was 30 years of age when he penned a lucrative four-year deal in England and some may say that he hasn’t lived up to the heights in Manchester.
7 Rasmus Hojlund
€73.9m from Atalanta
A much younger signing, the Red Devils won the race to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in 2023.
The Denmark forward was just 20 years of age when he signed for the club and netted 10 Premier League goals during his debut campaign. United will be hoping there is more to come from their talented attacker.
6 Angel Di Maria
€75m from Real Madrid
Back in 2014, Angel Di Maria put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Man Utd in what was at the time, a club and British transfer record.
The Argentine signed from Real Madrid under Louis van Gaal, but after just one season and 32 appearances, was sold to Paris Saint-Germain.
5 Romelu Lukaku
€84.7m from Everton
Another big-money signing that didn’t work out for Man Utd was Romelu Lukaku, who arrived from Everton in 2017.
The Belgian arrived at Old Trafford shortly after Wayne Rooney went the other way, however, Lukaku was on the move again just two years later, joining Inter Milan.
4 Jadon Sancho
€85m from Borussia Dortmund
Continuing the trend, Jadon Sancho has failed to make the desired impact at Old Trafford after being brought in by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.
Sancho has also had a frosty relationship with Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman publicly saying the winger wasn’t being included in matchday squads due to his performances in training, resulting in the Englishman heading back to Dortmund on loan.
3 Harry Maguire
€87m from Leicester City
Man Utd pipped Man City to the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019. The centre-back has since been a hot topic of conversation at Old Trafford but has remained a regular for the majority of the time.
He’s worked under a number of managers and even captained the Red Devils for a number of years before Erik ten Hag handed that responsibility to Fernandes in 2023.
2 Antony
€95m from Ajax
The club splashed the cash on winger Antony to quickly reunite him with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.
The Brazilian starred under Ten Hag in the Netherlands, however, since moving to England, Antony has struggled to make the same impact, not exactly living up to a €95m fee.
1 Paul Pogba
€105m from Juventus
Top of the list is Paul Pogba, who actually came through the academy at Carrington. The French midfielder eventually left for Juventus in 2012, but four years later, returned to Old Trafford in a huge €105m deal.
Pogba’s second stint in Manchester had plenty of ups and downs, and in 2022, he left when his contract expired. In early 2024, Pogba received a four-year ban for alleged doping.