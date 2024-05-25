Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe may have a busy few years ahead of them in the transfer market, but who are the club's current most expensive signings of all time?

Here at Football FanCast, we've taken a look at Man Utd's most expensive additions in their famous history, as per Transfermarkt, with a detailed look at the top 10.

Man Utd's most expensive signings of all time Rank Player Fee Signed from Year 1 Paul Pogba €105m Juventus 2016 2 Antony €95m Ajax 2022 3 Harry Maguire €87m Leicester City 2019 4 Jadon Sancho €85m Borussia Dortmund 2021 5 Romelu Lukaku €84.7m Everton 2017 6 Angel Di Maria €75m Real Madrid 2014 7 Rasmus Hojlund €73.9m Atalanta 2022 8 Casemiro €70.65m Real Madrid 2022 9 Bruno Fernandes €65m Sporting CP 2020 10 Mason Mount €64.2m Chelsea 2023 11 Anthony Martial €60m AS Monaco 2015 12 Fred €59m Shakhtar Donetsk 2018 13 Lisandro Martinez €57.37m Ajax 2022 14 Aaron Wan-Bissaka €55m Crystal Palace 2019 15 Andre Onana €50.2m Inter Milan 2023 16 Rio Ferdinand €46m Leeds United 2002 17 Juan Mata €44.73m Chelsea 2014 18 Nemanja Matic €44.7m Chelsea 2017 19 Juan Sebastian Veron €42.6m Lazio 2001 20 Henrikh Mkhitaryan €42m Borussia Dortmund 2016

Here's a detailed look at Man Utd's 10 most expensive signings:

10 Mason Mount

€64.2m from Chelsea

The Red Devils paid big to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, despite the Englishman having just 12 months remaining on his Stamford Bridge deal at the time.

During his first campaign, Mount missed a number of games through injury, so in hindsight, you could say that the Red Devils would have been better off waiting for the midfielder to run down his contract.

9 Bruno Fernandes

€65m from Sporting CP

Arguably the biggest success story out of United’s most expensive signings is Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal attacking midfielder was signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020 and has been one of the club’s brightest shining lights since. He took over the captaincy at Old Trafford and has made more than 230 appearances for the club.

8 Casemiro

€70.65m from Real Madrid

Holding midfielder Casemiro swapped the Bernabeu for Old Trafford in 2022 after a hugely successful stint at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian was 30 years of age when he penned a lucrative four-year deal in England and some may say that he hasn’t lived up to the heights in Manchester.

7 Rasmus Hojlund

€73.9m from Atalanta

A much younger signing, the Red Devils won the race to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in 2023.

The Denmark forward was just 20 years of age when he signed for the club and netted 10 Premier League goals during his debut campaign. United will be hoping there is more to come from their talented attacker.

6 Angel Di Maria

€75m from Real Madrid

Back in 2014, Angel Di Maria put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Man Utd in what was at the time, a club and British transfer record.

The Argentine signed from Real Madrid under Louis van Gaal, but after just one season and 32 appearances, was sold to Paris Saint-Germain.

5 Romelu Lukaku

€84.7m from Everton

Another big-money signing that didn’t work out for Man Utd was Romelu Lukaku, who arrived from Everton in 2017.

The Belgian arrived at Old Trafford shortly after Wayne Rooney went the other way, however, Lukaku was on the move again just two years later, joining Inter Milan.

4 Jadon Sancho

€85m from Borussia Dortmund

Continuing the trend, Jadon Sancho has failed to make the desired impact at Old Trafford after being brought in by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.

Sancho has also had a frosty relationship with Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman publicly saying the winger wasn’t being included in matchday squads due to his performances in training, resulting in the Englishman heading back to Dortmund on loan.

3 Harry Maguire

€87m from Leicester City

Man Utd pipped Man City to the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019. The centre-back has since been a hot topic of conversation at Old Trafford but has remained a regular for the majority of the time.

He’s worked under a number of managers and even captained the Red Devils for a number of years before Erik ten Hag handed that responsibility to Fernandes in 2023.

2 Antony

€95m from Ajax

The club splashed the cash on winger Antony to quickly reunite him with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian starred under Ten Hag in the Netherlands, however, since moving to England, Antony has struggled to make the same impact, not exactly living up to a €95m fee.

1 Paul Pogba

€105m from Juventus

Top of the list is Paul Pogba, who actually came through the academy at Carrington. The French midfielder eventually left for Juventus in 2012, but four years later, returned to Old Trafford in a huge €105m deal.

Pogba’s second stint in Manchester had plenty of ups and downs, and in 2022, he left when his contract expired. In early 2024, Pogba received a four-year ban for alleged doping.