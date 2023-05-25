Mason Mount and Adrien Rabiot would not raise the level of quality at Manchester United if they were to sign this summer, presenter Terry Flewers has claimed.

What's the latest on Rabiot and Mount?

The midfielders have both been linked with summer moves to Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his squad.

Rabiot is out of contract at Juventus in the summer, and the France international is being eyed up on a free transfer according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mount is also entering the final year of his deal at Chelsea, and a recent report has indicated that Man United would be the Englishman's preferred destination.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Flewers claimed that whilst both players could be good backup options, neither would help United raise their level to compete at the top of the table.

"I just feel embarrassed. Man United need to raise the ceiling with their players. And is Mount, and is Rabiot, are they better than Donny Van de Beek? Are they collectively better than [Scott] McTominay and Fred? He stated.

"I think there's a level change. I think they are a step above those individuals at least in the Premier League. Mason Mount as a backup to Bruno [Fernandes] compared to Donny Van de Beek is an improvement.

"I believe that Rabiot in central midfield instead of McTominay is an improvement. Is it a big enough jump forward? Are we raising the standard, raising the ceiling, moving the envelope enough to catch Manchester City, when the likes of Declan Rice and [Moises] Caicedo, to name just two, are available this summer?"

Should United sign Rabiot or Mount?

Whilst both transfers could add extra depth to Man United's squad, and even nail down a starting place under Ten Hag, their signings may depend on outgoings.

If loanee Marcel Sabitzer is not retained beyond the end of the season, and one of McTominay or Fred leaves, then there could be room for a player like Rabiot as a squad option on a free transfer.

If there are no midfield outgoings at United this summer, then United need to focus on players who can improve the quality of their starting XI.

Mount has had a poor season, coupled with injuries, which has seen him score just three times and assist twice in 24 league games. Christian Eriksen, in comparison, has scored once, but provided seven assists in 26 games.

Mount may be a good long-term option to succeed Eriksen, but given the potential price tag of around £80m, better value may be found elsewhere, or a player coming off the back of a top-quality campaign may be a better investment than the injured 24-year-old.