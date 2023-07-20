Following what was a rather muted start to the transfer window for Manchester United, the recent capture of Mason Mount appears to have sprung the Red Devils into action, with an array of deals currently in the works.

Having notably tied down Marcus Rashford to a new long-term contract, the Old Trafford outfit have also agreed a fee with Inter Milan for the signing of David De Dea's heir apparent, Andre Onana, with Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund potentially set to follow the Cameroonian stopper from Serie A to Manchester in the near future.

With former Premier League title winner, Jonny Evans having also made his return to the club on a short-team deal for good measure, Erik ten Hag appears to be stepping up his preparations for the new season by adequately bolstering his ranks.

That search for fresh faces is certainly not at an end, however, with recent reports having suggested that the Dutchman is keen to sign another forward this summer, even if a deal for Hojlund is to be secured...

What are the latest Man United transfer rumours?

One name that has been mentioned as a possible attacking target is Bayer Leverkusen speedster, Moussa Diaby, with the Daily Mail recently naming United as one of the clubs who are interested in signing the ten-cap France international ahead of next season.

As per the report, the Bundesliga side are looking for a fee in the region of £50m if they are to cash in on the 24-year-old this summer, with the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa also showing a strong interest in securing his signature.

What position does Moussa Diaby play?

The former Paris Saint-Germain youth star has captivated the attention of Premier League clubs as a result of his scintillating displays in Germany of late, having racked up a stellar haul of 49 goals and 48 assists in 172 games during his time at the BayArena.

Lauded as "dangerous" by ex-Freiburg striker, Nils Pedersen, the Paris-born sensation has proven himself a real livewire down the flanks in recent seasons, having typically operated on the right wing for his current side.

As a player who likes to cut in from the right flank onto his stronger left foot, it is easy to see why the 5 foot 7 ace is said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, as per FBref, with the Egyptian wizard also sharing that knack for cutting onto his left foot from the right-hand side.

That likeness can also be showcased by both their creativity and dribbling ability on the ball, with Diaby having racked up 125 progressive carries and 104 progressive passes in the league in the 2022/23 campaign, while Salah enjoyed a similar record after racking up 120 progressive carries and 104 progressive passes.

Such a comparison is noteworthy due to the impact that the latter man has made since moving to Anfield in 2017, with the 31-year-old having scored 186 goals in 305 games for the Merseysiders to date, as well as chipping in with 79 assists.

The one-time Chelsea man has been a particular thorn in United's side over recent years, having scored 12 goals in just 12 meetings with the Red Devils in all competitions - more goals than he has scored against any other opponent in his entire career.

For Ten Hag then to be able to find his answer to the £350k-per-week superstar with the signing of Diaby would represent a real coup, with it no doubt time for United to find a player of their own who can torment their bitter rivals.