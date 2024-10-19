Manchester United are believed to have made contact with a "high-intensity" manager to potentially replace current boss Erik ten Hag, according to a fresh update.

Ten Hag battling to keep Man Utd job

Despite an element of positivity going into the new Premier League season, the Red Devils have made a hugely disappointing start to the campaign, with results and performances not close to what is expected at Old Trafford.

For that reason, Ten Hag finds himself under enormous pressure to keep his job, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS showing loyalty to date, while also being unlikely to allow standards to drop any further.

Predictably, a host of names have been linked with coming in and usurping the Dutchman, with Thomas Tuchel seen as an option before he took the England job. There have also been rumours regarding a move for Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe, whom sporting director Dan Ashworth knows well from their time together at St James' Park.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has been mentioned, too, as pressure intensifies on the United boss with each passing week. The Italian led his side to Serie A title glory last season.

Writing in his daily briefing (via GiveMeSport), journalist Christian Falk claimed that Manchester United have made contact with ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic about being Ten Hag's successor:

"Another Dortmund coach is very highly rated on Manchester United’s managerial shortlist at the moment - it’s Edin Terzic. There has already been contact with the 41-year-old and they’ve been watching him since the summer.

"United is very impressed with how he reached the Champions League final with Dortmund. Terzic is also available on the market as a free agent, so let’s see how it works out with Erik ten Hag, but I heard that Edin Terzic is one of three candidates considered to succeed the Manchester United boss."

Terzic would be more of a left-field choice than some of the names linked with replacing Ten Hag at United, but he is a young manager who guided his Dortmund side to the Champions League final earlier this year, losing 2-0 to Real Madrid at Wembley.

Gio Reyna has praised the "high-intensity" football that the 41-year-old plays, while Jose Mourinho said of him after that defeat to Madrid: "You have to be very proud of the work you did because it was amazing. As a coach you couldn’t do more, you can’t put the ball in the back of the net. The coach can organise, can give mentality, can give confidence, and he did all that."

Terzic likes to adopt an attack-minded 4-3-3 formation, which is sure to appeal to United supporters, as well as his intense style, and he is a young manager who is improving all the time, meaning he would be considered a long-term option for INEOS.