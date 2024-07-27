Highlights Manchester United aims to sign Mazraoui pending Wan-Bissaka's future. Talks ongoing.

Manchester United are still pushing to sign a "terrific" player in the summer transfer window, but the move depends on a current member of the first team.

Man Utd transfer news

United have been linked with so many players in recent days as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to continue what has been a positive summer at Old Trafford so far. Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have joined from Bologna and Lille respectively, but further additions are required.

Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand has been linked with a move to United before next season gets underway, with the Dane seen as an alternative option to fellow target Manuel Ugarte, who had also been backed to arrive from Paris Saint-Germain in the current window.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has emerged as a surprise target considering he is now 33. The Spaniard has left Barcelona after two years at Camp Nou, meaning he would be available on a free transfer, with Erik ten Hag potentially seeing him as someone who can add quality and depth at left-back.

At the centre of United's defence, further reinforcements could be needed, even though the highly rated Yoro has come in. Benfica star Antonio Silva continues to be linked with sealing a switch to Old Trafford. He could cost as much as £88m, highlighting his pedigree as a footballer.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding another rumoured defensive target - and a deal that could be subject to a complex situation.

Man Utd's move for "terrific" ace depends on Wan-Bissaka

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Manchester United signing Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich is dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future, though it is thought that the Moroccan does want to join the Red Devils amid talks with his agent:

It seems clear that Mazraoui wants United and Ten Hag sees him as a good option at right-back, potentially coming in as an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka in the process.

The latter's technical ability has been called into question at times, while his goal threat is dwarfed by Mazraoui's. Wan-Bissaka has only had two goals come his way in 190 appearances; Mazraoui has matched that tally in 28 caps for Morocco and scored five in his last season at Ajax in 2021/22.

The hope is that Wan-Bissaka seals a move away from the Red Devils this summer, paving the way for Mazraoui to come in. The Moroccan has been praised by Julian Nagelsmann during their time together at Bayern, with the German saying of him:

"Terrific! He had good attacking moments but also defended well. He has done exceptionally well and has more confidence in himself."

Mazraoui vs. Wan-Bissaka in the league last season Stat Mazraoui Wan-Bissaka Appearances 19 22 Starts 15 20 Goals 0 0 Assists 3 2 Tackles per game 1.7 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.1 1.9 Clearances per game 1.2 2.5

At 26, Mazraoui is at a great age to come in and be an instant hit, and he could provide stiff competition for Diogo Dalot at right-back.