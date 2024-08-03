After beating Real Madrid in the race to sign Leny Yoro earlier this summer, Manchester United are now reportedly moving in an attempt to lure another young central defender away from the La Liga giants' grasp.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils proved they mean business by signing Yoro, offering Lille and the defender money that Real Madrid were ultimately unwilling to match. With Noussair Mazraoui also reportedly on his way, those at Old Trafford are set to round off the summer transfer window on a high just as the new Premier League campaign rolls around.

Aiming to avoid a repeat of their deal to sign Casemiro in 2022 by focusing more on stars for the future, United could yet form the beginning of a future centre-back partnership in the coming weeks. Yoro, still just 18 years old, is on a one-way course to the heart of Erik ten Hag's backline, but he will need a player of a similar calibre to work alongside, which is where a Real Madrid gem could come in.

According to AS, Manchester United are now moving to sign Joan Martinez from Real Madrid. The defender is certainly one for the future, but the fact he idolises Madrid legend Sergio Ramos may make it difficult to tempt him into a Premier League switch. Coming through the ranks since 2023, those at the Bernabeu would be losing a young defender at the same time they've just failed to sign another gem in the form of Yoro.

As for Manchester United, who are racing to sign Martinez alongside Chelsea, they may well deal a second blow in the same summer to the European champions in what would be quite the statement. As the season approaches, the young centre-back is one to watch.

"Dominant" Martinez is destined for the top

Still just 16 years old and attracting interest from Manchester United whilst already coming through the ranks at Madrid, Martinez seems destined to play among the very best for years to come. Earning plenty of high praise in the early stages of his career, analyst Ben Mattinson described the United target as "dominant with excellent timed aggression".

From a club often accused of poor planning, United have already shown signs of becoming a side that looks ahead to the future when it comes to incomings this summer, highlighting the solid work of Dan Ashworth since taking the sporting director role.

Luring a talented youngster away from a club of Madrid's stature would be the ultimate statement that the Red Devils are ready to finally begin their journey back to the top of European and English football, making the pursuit of Martinez one to watch.