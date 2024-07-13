Manchester United have long been muddied by the memory of the halcyon days of years far gone, when Sir Alex Ferguson ruled over the Premier League with an iron fist. 11 years have since passed, and United have yet to extend their record 20 top-flight titles.

But now, with INEOS assuming a stake in the club, things might just be changing at the Theatre of Dreams, with a concerted approach directed toward root-and-branch improvements.

One such improvement is set to arrive in the shape of Joshua Zirkzee, who is joining from Bologna after being crowned the Serie A Young Player of the Year last season, instrumental in his outfit's surprise Champions League qualification.

Hailed as a forward who "has everything" by former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli, the Dutchman will enhance Erik ten Hag's side's fluency, knitting the squad together and maximising attacking output.

But INEOS aren't done there; reports suggest that the Red Devils are set to pounce on another Netherlands star, one who could make all the difference next season.

Man Utd transfer news

According to reports relayed by ESPN, Man United are set to tussle against some of the continent's heavyweights for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain's Xavi Simons, who is set to leave the French champions, either on a permanent deal or on loan.

RB Leipzig are pushing to tie the 21-year-old for a second loan stint in Germany following his excellent 2023/24 campaign at the Red Bull Arena, while Bayern Munich are also keen.

Simons might fancy a shot at the Premier League, however, with Man United offering the chance to play a starring role at the start of an exciting new era. PSG would look to recoup €70m (£60m) for his sale.

Why Xavi Simons would be perfect for Man Utd

Simons joined PSG from Barcelona in 2019, snapped up after failing to agree a long-term professional deal with the famed La Masia academy.

He's now, four years on, a fully-fledged international for his nation and pursued by some of Europe's biggest outfits, cutting his teeth in his homeland with PSV Eindhoven before returning to France.

Already, despite his youth, perhaps because of his youth, Simons has been utilised across a wide range of roles, playing in almost every attacking position imaginable and invariably performing with success.

Xavi Simons: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Left winger 43 13 13 Right winger 28 7 6 Attacking midfield 26 13 8 Centre-forward 10 5 7 Central midfield 5 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

While he will hope to nail down one role with consistency, it's exciting to think of the fluidity he could bring to Old Trafford, combining with Zirkzee to make Ten Hag's attack a many-dimensional thing, impossible to predict, contain.

Especially when noting quite how expansive and expressive his style of play really is: as per FBref, Simons ranks among the top 9% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, the top 12% for progressive passes, the top 19% for progressive carries and the top 14% for successful take-ons per 90.

The diminutive player is turning into a force to be reckoned with, enjoying a tremendous Euro 2024 campaign with Oranje after excelling in the German Bundesliga with Leipzig.

Last season, the £25k-per-week star scored ten goals and supplied 15 assists for his teammates over 43 appearances in all competitions, alternating between left and right wing with near equal regard; such exploits led talent scout Jacek Kulig to hail his "incredible" campaign.

His pliability in attacking scenarios makes an interesting comment on the role he could play for Man United, carrying many interesting qualities that highlight a blend of dribbling and playmaking prowess.

As such, he could be the dream man to unlock Zirkzee and ensure that United go from strength to strength next term, with the countrymen perhaps holding the key to a revived attack next term.

How Simons could get the best out of Zirkzee

Ten Hag's team flattered to deceive last season despite winning the FA Cup against Manchester City. Finishing eighth in the Premier League, triumph in that tournament has salvaged European football and kept the allure factor alive for such talents as Simons, who would likely turn his nose up at a team shackled to the domestic front next term.

United only created 60 big chances in the English top flight last season, ranking them 13th in the division. That's dismal for a team of their pedigree, but Simons could go a long way toward fixing that, described as a "superstar" in the making by analyst Ben Mattinson.

His creativity could pay dividends, and while Zirkzee will also hope to contribute in that regard - hailed as "one of the most complete" strikers around by Mattinson - it is his goalscoring ability that could reap the rewards of Simons' signing.

Zirkzee will certainly add a layer to Man United's frontline, having ranked among the top 14% of forwards in Serie A last season for pass completion, the top 17% for passes attempted and progressive passes, the top 11% for successful take-ons and clearances and the top 22% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

But the fuel of Simons' playmaking support could see him rise to new heights regarding his goalscoring numbers. Last season, he only scored 11 goals from 34 matches in Serie A, though missed just four big chances in the process, suggesting that with greater supplementation from players such as Simons, he could become an absolute wrecking ball of a striker.

Securing Simons' signature would call for a significant outlay, sure, but INEOS are displaying signs of ambition and this could be the transformational deal to catapult the club back into the ascendancy.