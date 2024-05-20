At long, long last Manchester United's Premier League campaign has come to an end.

It has been an arduous season for Erik ten Hag and his men with the Dutchman steering the club through choppy waters but failing to come out of the other side.

There are potentially calmer waters ahead, namely if they beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley next weekend.

Until then, they will have to stew over their worst-ever finish in the Premier League. They reside in eighth position on 60 points, eight points off the top four and 31 points behind City.

So, what is the solution? Get rid of Ten Hag? Possibly, but it's perhaps worth waiting to see what the INEOS era can rustle up over the summer first.

United have spent seismic sums of money in years gone by so we all know a transfer window may not resolve things. Yet, there is a new regime in place and things could improve.

However, before that all happens they need to plan for Wembley. Who takes to the field from the off will be intriguing, but it should not include goal machine Scott McTominay.

Why McTominay must be dropped

The Scot has had a rather topsy-turvy campaign at Old Trafford, much like the team he plays for.

Last summer it looked as though the midfielder could have been on his way to West Ham. Yet, he stayed in Manchester and has had a pretty decent campaign all things considered.

McTominay has found the net on ten occasions in 42 matches across all competitions. That's not a bad figure at all, especially for someone who has only scored 29 senior goals by the age of 27.

However, he is not the most consistent of individuals and at times this season has been guilty of not doing an awful lot. United may well have defeated Brighton 2-0 on Sunday but the Scottish star was not at the races with club media personality Mark Goldbridge lamenting the fact that he "offers nothing" in the middle of the park.

Harsh? Given his numbers this season, yes, but he did not play well as the season came to an end.

McTominay spurned a glorious chance to score in the first half, perhaps one of their best of the day despite the scoreline. Played in by captain Bruno Fernandes, the academy graduate took a poor first touch and then sliced an effort high and wide from a good area inside the box.

The Scot has been good in forward areas this term but that was a wild, wild effort that just about summed up his afternoon.

The Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst handed him a 5/10 rating, lamenting that 'wasted' opportunity inside the penalty area.

McTominay vs Brighton Minutes played 90 Touches 36 Accurate passes 21/24 (88%) Expected goals (xG) 0.30 Expected assists (xA) 0.01 Shots on target 0 Shots off target 1 Shots blocked 2 Key passes 0 Crosses 0 Dribbles 0 Duels won 3/5 Stats via Sofascore.

The numbers don't make for great reading either with McTominay's 36 touches of the ball 17 fewer than goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Considering he played 90 minutes that's a rather damning indictment of a lack of involvement in the clash. Furthermore, he didn't play a single key pass, nor did he attempt a dribble. To make matters worse, he didn't make an interception and made just one tackle. An 88% pass success rate wasn't bad but on the whole it was a nothing performance.

Ahead of the FA Cup final next weekend Ten Hag has plenty of food for thought. Rasmus Hojlund came off the bench to score and could come back into the team while it would take a brave man to leave out Marcus Rashford in such a big game. You could even move Casemiro further forward again.

McTominay should be worried; this performance proved he should not be a shoo-in for the starting lineup at Wembley on Saturday.