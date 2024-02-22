Manchester United’s season has been full of inconsistencies both on and off the field, but they’re finally starting to find form at the perfect time.

Erik ten Hag’s team has now won all of their last five matches, with their sights firmly set on achieving a Champions League spot.

The manager’s signings since arriving have been very hit and miss, but one aspect that is concerning is the wages some have been put on.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a first-team player who is draining the club of millions every single month.

Casemiro’s salary at Man United

Former Real Madrid star Casemiro left Spain back in the summer of 20222, seeking a new challenge away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with United acquiring his services.

The 31-year-old arrived in a deal worth £70m, and made his first start on 9 October in a 2-1 win against Everton, where he picked up an assist and made four tackles.

To get hold of the defensive midfielder, United handed Casemiro a rather extortionate salary within a contract until 2026, which will earn him £18.2m this season alone, as per Capology.

Not including bonuses, the number 18 collects £350k-per-week, but have his performances justified the costs so far?

Casemiro's wage compared to the rest of the Man Utd squad

This season, Casemiro has had to deal with an injury setback from October to January, which saw him miss 17 games across all competitions.

The former Porto gem returned to action towards the end of last month, and he has started all five games since. However, his individual performances are beginning to foreshadow what could be next for the midfielder, which could see Sir Jim Ratcliffe revaluate Casemiro’s future at the club.

His vulnerability has been on show for all in the victories over Aston Villa and Luton Town, with journalist Alex Turk stating the following during the game at Villa Park:

“And Casemiro… Horrible. He’s become a serious weakness in this team. Amrabat can’t be worse than this, surely?”

The tenacious tackler was also hooked at half-time at the weekend due to being on a yellow card, his fifth in the last six, losing seven of his nine duels, and being dribbled past twice. But where does he rank compared to his teammates in terms of wages?

MUFC's Highest Earners Player Wage P/W Casemiro £350k Raphael Varane £340k Marcus Rashford £300k Anthony Martial £250k Mason Mount £250k Via Capology

As you can see, Casemiro - whose signing Ratcliffe is believed to have privately questioned - is the highest earner at Man United, earning seven times the amount of Alejandro Garnacho, who earns £50k-per-week.

If the Brazilian’s performances do not improve between now and the end of the season, then it’s fair to say that his future at the Red Devils could be under threat, particularly when considering that he was heavily linked with an exit last month.

By the end of the season, the experienced asset will have also cost the club around £106m when factoring in his initial £70m transfer fee and £36m in wages - further reason for him to be shown the door.

Changes are happening and continue to be expected, and Casemiro could be among those making way in the summer, with a door open for a move to Saudi Arabia.