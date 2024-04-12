Last weekend, Manchester United frustrated Liverpool once again with a 2-2 draw that was almost identical to the FA Cup clash.

Although the result on paper is relatively impressive, the performance once again left a lot to be desired, and in truth, Jurgen Klopp’s side could have had a healthy lead at the break, given how often they broke through the Red Devils defence.

For a proportion of the United faithful, they would rather see complete performances than pick up unconvincing victories like they have all season.

Erik ten Hag must change his approach against Bournemouth this weekend, as they simply can’t afford to give the opponent so many opportunities, and that tweak could start with the removal of one player in particular.

Casemiro’s 23/24 campaign so far

After a relatively impressive first campaign in the Premier League, there may have been an expectation that Casemiro would continue to perform at the heart of the Man United midfield.

However, in October, the Brazilian picked up an injury that saw him miss 83 days of action and 17 matches in total, which left Ten Hag with a difficult squad selection dilemma.

Since returning from his setback, Casemiro’s performance standard has completely plummeted, with the basics even becoming a challenge at times, even being called a “liability” out of possession by football writer Casey Evans, who added that the Brazilian picks up too many bookings and gives away fouls in dangerous positions too often.

Nonetheless, the former Real Madrid ace has started 17 Premier League games this season, being preferred to Sofyan Amrabat in the defensive midfield position alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

Why Casemiro must not start against Bournemouth

Unless personnel are changed, the same problems that have haunted the Red Devils since the first game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers will continue to occur.

Unfortunately, Casemiro’s decline has been rather rapid, with the midfielder now visibly causing issues for his side rather than impacting the game in a positive manner.

This has been apparent over the last few months, but it was particularly highlighted against Liverpool last weekend, as he struggled on every front.

The Manchester Evening News’ player ratings from the game also support that, handing him a 5/10 rating for his performance, and the statistics from that game also suggest he was disappointing.

Casemiro vs Liverpool Stats Casemiro Pass accuracy 69% Possession lost 16 Long balls (Accurate) 5 (0) Tackles 4 Clearances 6 Duels won 5/11 Dribbled past 3 Via Sofascore

Having said that, as you can see, the 32-year-old was actually rather strong defensively, making four tackles and six clearances, which helped United pick up a point.

However, there’s little use in a player winning the ball back if they’re just going to give it away cheaply and continuously, which is where Casemiro has particularly fallen short recently.

The number 18 had a 69% pass accuracy, and he also lost possession 16 times, which prevented United from gaining control and, more alarmingly, he gave Liverpool plenty of chances to counter.

This complacency in possession simply cannot occur against the Cherries this weekend, with the side extremely strong on the counterattack with the quality of Dominic Solanke up front.

Furthermore, Casemiro was dribbled past on three occasions and lost six of his 11 duels, which proves his athleticism is now a problem, with journalist Richard Keys alluding to the fact that he’s not "able to run".

Overall, it’s quite clear that as each game goes by, Casemiro is struggling even more, with his decision-making on and off the ball becoming an issue, and it’s no surprise to see that he’s on the list of players to sell this summer.