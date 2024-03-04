Manchester United have had quite a poor season by their standards thus far. Although the team are currently residing in sixth place, their position in the table feels as if it flatters their performances.

The Red Devils have lost 11 Premier League games this term and currently sit on 44 points. Although to many, this may seem like they're not doing too badly, when some of the games they've lost are taken into consideration, it outlines how poorly they've played.

For example, in their most recent top-flight clash against Manchester City on Sunday, Erik ten Hag's men managed to lose 3-1. That is, despite going 1-0 up within the first ten minutes from a rasping Marcus Rashford effort.

In fact, United played so badly that, by the end of the game, City actually had more shots throughout the game than the Red Devils had possession of the ball.

Not only is this in itself embarrassing for Man United, but they also managed to break a 144-game record in the process of losing to their rivals.

However, although there isn't a specific player who can be singled out as the reason why they lost, one attacker can be held accountable for one of his worst performances in a Man United shirt.

Antony's game against Man City in numbers

Despite only entering the pitch in the 75th minute, Antony managed to produce a torrid cameo, subsequently handed a dismal 2/10 by the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst in his player ratings.

Describing the Brazilian's display, he noted: "The first time he got the ball, he was offside and gave it away quickly."

As per Sofascore, during his 15-minute cameo, he managed a total of zero shots on or off target, he also only managed to touch the ball a total of six times and even lost possession of the ball twice.

Antony vs Man Utd Minutes played 15 Touches 6 Accurate passes 3/3 Dribble success 0/1 Shots 0 Key passes 0 Crosses 0 Duels won 0 Possession lost 2x Stats via Sofascore.

The £85m signing was also poor defensively as he lost 100% of the duels he attempted and failed to make any tackles or interceptions.

The aforementioned Luckhurst even described Antony as "a danger" to his own teammates following his limp outing.

Antony's time at Man Utd in numbers

Unfortunately for United fans, since the former Ajax man's arrival at the club, his performances have been somewhat similar to this week-in and week-out.

For example, last season, despite contributing to a total of 11 goals in 44 games, these numbers put him just one higher than Jadon Sancho who only started 29 games in all competitions last season.

This season has been no different for the attacker either, as he hasn't yet managed to score a single goal in England's top flight.

His addition to Manchester United's ranks has been nothing short of a catastrophic failure and arguably one of the club's worst signings in recent memory.

If the attacker carries on as he has done the last couple of campaigns, it's hard to see how Ten Hag would be able to justify keeping the attacker around for much longer.