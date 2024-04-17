Manchester United’s wage bill has been a problem over the years, with players earning ridiculous salaries despite not performing on the field.

Therefore, it’s not a surprise to see that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to move some of the highest earners on in the summer, as he looks to put a lid on wages.

Casemiro and Raphael Varane are rumoured to be on the list of potential sales, who are both the highest earners in the squad, with a weekly wage of £350k and £340k, respectively.

Highest-paid Premier League players Player Weekly salary #1 Kevin De Bruyne £400k #2 Erling Haaland £375k #3 Casemiro £350k #4 Mohamed Salah £350k #5 Raphael Varane £340k #6 Raheem Sterling £325k #7 Rashford, B. Silva, Grealish £300k #8 Kai Havertz £280k #9 Gabriel Jesus £265k #10 Reece James £250k Data supplied via Capology.

However, there are also some players in the mid-range of salaries who haven’t justified what they’re paid, with one player earning two times more than Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho's combined wage.

Victor Lindelof’s 23/24 campaign in numbers

Since signing for Man United in 2017 from Benfica for a fee of £31m under Jose Mourinho, Victor Lindelof has been a steady performer throughout the tenure of each manager.

However, he’s never really impressed enough to nail down a first-team spot, often being used as a backup option, and that’s been the case once again this season.

The Swedish defender has made 19 Premier League appearances this season, starting 14 of those, which is mainly due to the number of injuries that the backline has suffered.

His average Premier League statistics also aren’t particularly impressive, often struggling with the pace and physicality of the quality attackers in the league and lacking decisiveness in possession.

Lindelof's 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per game) Lindelof Tackles 0.8 Interceptions 0.6 Ground duels won 0.9 Aerial duels won 0.9 Pass accuracy 89% Via Sofascore

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old is currently dealing with an injury himself, which he picked up against Brentford at the end of March, but his future at the club is uncertain.

What Lindelof earns compared to Man Utd's best players

Mainoo and Garnacho have been a breath of fresh air this season, with the duo being arguably the only bright light in a terribly dull season.

The Argentine winger has been immense all season, showing the courage and winning mentality of a seasoned prospect, while also scoring seven goals and three assists in the league.

Furthermore, the 18-year-old midfielder has also been so special this season, instantly impressing from the second he walked onto the field against Everton in November, and he’s now started 18 Premier League matches.

However, despite the talented duo both becoming irreplaceable as teenagers, when you combine their wage per week, they currently earn just £60k, with Garnacho contributing to £50k of that, according to Capology.

Defender's Wages At Man Utd Player Weekly Salary Raphael Varane £340k Harry Maguire £190k Luke Shaw £150k Victor Lindelof £120k Lisandro Martinez £120k Aaron Wan-Bissaka £90k Via Capology

As you can see, Lindelof actually earns two times more than both the youngster's wages combined and 12 times more than Mainoo’s £10k per week salary, which is rather ridiculous.

Considering Lindelof would be far from a frequent first-team starter had there not been so many injuries, for him to be earning the same wage as Andre Onana and Lisandro Martinez is a problem.

This is even more apparent due to his lack of consistency on the field, with journalist Rob Blanchette even describing Lindelof as a “nightmare” who “makes life so hard” for his defensive teammates.

With Ratcliffe looking to change the culture at the club, he most definitely won’t stand in the way of letting Lindelof leave in the summer, especially as a centre-half is arguably the Red Devils’ biggest priority in the transfer market.

Overall, the United number two has certainly rinsed the club in recent years due to his high wage, but he’s also been far from the worst player to wear the Red Devils badge on his chest. Either way, now is surely the time to cash in.