Manchester United did not play well last season, floundering across the campaign and suffering poor performance upon poor performance as Erik ten Hag cut a forlorn figure from the touchline.

That is not how the history books will remember it. Man United defeated imperious neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final to salvage a place in the Europa League next term, expunging the malaise with a second slice of silverware in as many years.

That's not how the 2023/24 campaign will be remembered, but if Ten Hag fails to make the requisite adjustments this summer, the Red Devils will face a bitter year that would likely cost the Dutchman his job.

Man Utd: 23/24 Performance Record Matches Win Draw Loss Premier League 38 18 6 14 Champions League 6 1 1 4 FA Cup 6 4 2 0 Carabao Cup 2 1 0 1 TOTAL 52 24 9 19 Stats via Transfermarkt

Title-winning success has cloaked over the many-angled issues that Old Trafford is beset by. The club must be reinforced this summer, with the central defence of pressing concern.

Man Utd eyeing new defenders

Raphael Varane has departed Man United this summer and a top-class new centre-back is desperately needed to add steel and style to the backline.

According to David Ornstein, INEOS are considering signing Matthijs De Ligt from Bayern Munich this summer; contact has not been made but the Netherlands international is a "viable option".

However, with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez plying their trade at the Theatre of Dreams, it's unlikely that more than one high-profile defender would be welcomed, which could mean that prioritising a deal for De Ligt would close the door on Jarrad Branthwaite.

Now that wouldn't do.

Matthijs De Ligt's Bayern career

De Ligt, one-time wonderkid, was one of the architects of Ajax's incredible Champions League campaign of 2018/19, reaching the semi-finals with the 19-year-old defender donning the captain's armband.

He signed for Juventus for £68m that summer and after 117 games moved to Germany, penning a £68m deal with Bayern in 2022. He was a formidable figure in Die Roten's rearguard throughout the 2022/23 campaign but did not enjoy the same success last season, with injuries limiting him to just 16 starts in the Bundesliga.

Still, there's no disputing De Ligt's talent. As per FBref, he ranked among the top 12% of central defenders in the German top flight for goals scored and the top 7% for progressive passes per 90 last season, also ranking among the top 2% for pass completion.

Still, the 24-year-old won 59% of his duels and completed 94% of his passes, as per Sofascore. Hailed as a "generational talent" by scout Jacek Kulig in the past, he's the real deal and would be a credit to Ten Hag - who managed him at Ajax - and his Man United side.

But United are unlikely to sign the 6 foot 1 titan, whom they value at £42m, alongside Branthwaite, who must be brought to the Theatre this summer.

Why Man Utd should sign Jarrad Branthwaite

Let's get one of the major potential sticking points out of the way: Branthwaite would not come cheap. The England international has already been the subject of a £35m offer from Manchester United this summer, laughed out of the building by the Toffees, who would require a ballpark figure of £75m to entertain the 22-year-old's sale.

Branthwaite enjoyed a staggering season with Everton, returned from his loan spell at PSV Eindhoven with sharpened defensive tools to complement his robust, athletically-dominant physicality. It's no surprise that he has been described as a "physical beast" by analyst Ben Mattinson.

Last season, despite the testing circumstances circling around Everton, the 6 foot 5 colossus produced and sustained some prodigious performances alongside James Tarkowski, keeping 12 clean sheets across his 35 matches.

Moreover, he averaged 5.2 ball recoveries, 1.9 tackles and 4.5 clearances per game, winning an incredible 68% of his contested duels, which shows that the impressive youngster can dominate opposition attackers on the deck and in the air.

De Ligt suffered from fitness problems last season but let's take a look at Branthwaite's metrics from the 2023/24 campaign when collated against the Netherlands native's statistics from the previous term, when he was at his barnstorming best.

Jarrad Branthwaite (23/24) vs Matthijs De Ligt (22/23) Stats Branthwaite De Ligt Matches played 35 31 Matches started 35 27 Goals 3 3 Pass completion 80% 91% Key passes per game 0.1 0.2 Ball recoveries per game 5.2 6.1 Dribbles per game 0.1 0.0 Duels won per game 5.3 (68%) 4.7 (59%) Tackles per game 1.9 1.0 Interceptions per game 1.4 0.7 Clearances per game 4.5 2.6 All stats via Sofascore

The table suggests - no, confirms - that De Ligt simply doesn't have the same calibre of strength when it comes to protecting his goal and disposing of forward-surging adversaries.

The Toffees' "absolute monster" - as dubbed by Kulig - might be a defender first and foremost, but to his credit, he utilises his towering size to his advantage in forward phases too, scoring three goals in the Premier League last season, matching the Allianz Arena's star centre-half's 2022/23 haul.

Branthwaite's role in Everton's counter-attacking team will have played a big part in his comparatively poor ball-playing numbers. At United, that would skyrocket.

But even if he's not naturally as technically gifted in regard to passing, Branthwaite is still one of the most robust and formidable defenders in the game, already ranking among the top 20% for tackles, the top 18% for interceptions, the top 23% for clearances and the top 18% for aerial duels won per 90.

With Varane now gone, the Red Devils need a player with the kind of steel-clad skill set to strengthen Ten Hag's backline and complement the more dynamic and expansive game of Lisandro Martinez.

The £35k-per-week Evertonian would be the dream addition, with his stunning grasp of the defensive game exactly what Old Trafford needs to fire up a gear next season, chasing down top-four in the Premier League and even more silver-laden success under their Dutch manager.

It is now down to Ratcliffe and his recruitment team to abandon any ideas they may have about a deal for de Ligt and to go back in for Branthwaite, who could be a fantastic long-term addition to the United defence.