Erik ten Hag has cut a stoic figure throughout his Manchester United squad's calamitous campaign, but this brazen sense of belief may yet pay off for the Dutchman.

The rigmarole of the 2023/24 campaign has presented so many problems for the Old Trafford side, who have consistently fallen short of impressive performances across domestic and European fronts and face a crystallising threat of failing to qualify for Europe through the Premier League.

And yet, look, a light, it's within reach. The FA Cup final approaches on the horizon, like the first glimpse of land after an endangered period adrift at sea.

It could change everything, offering Ten Hag's team a route into European competition and handing the 54-year-old a second slice of silverware as United boss, having won the Carabao Cup last season.

Is it enough to save the Dutchman's position as helmsman? Who knows. But one thing's for certain, Sir Jim Ratcliffe must ensure that United sell Casemiro this summer. It's the most important point of concern.

Transfer interest in Casemiro

The Red Devils signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in a £70m deal back in 2022 after Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic had departed on free transfers.

It was a staggering statement of intent but Peter Schmeichel said that it was a "surprising" venture, and it's safe to say that despite pockets of success the tough-tackling star has failed to live up to the heights that saw him win five Champions League titles with Madrid.

Having completed 80 appearances for the Red Devils, the Brazil international has been rebuked for not being "able to run" by Richard Keys - the journalist splits opinion but this is on the money.

And so, considering Caught Offside have reported that Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, fronted by Cristiano Ronaldo, have recently held discussions with the 31-year-old and are prepared to offer €40m (£34m) for his services this summer, United have to pounce on this opportunity.

Why Casemiro has to go

Many different performances speak of Casemiro's declining ability to effectively anchor at the base of United's midfield but the recent defeat against Crystal Palace surely typifies the situation.

Casemiro was at the receiving end of some brutal analysis into his performance, shoehorned into a centre-back role alongside veteran Jonny Evans but still managing to produce an inexplicably woeful performance, losing possession 17 times and being dribbled past on seven occasions, as per Sofascore, ran ragged as the Eagles swooped and soared to a 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

Offering his thoughts on that dismal defeat, the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst pulled no punches as he dissected Casemiro's performance, writing: 'So rash and impetuous in charging out of defence to engage Olise, only to be turned with alarming ease. Hounded for the fourth goal. Drew the only real save from Dean Henderson.'

It came as no surprise that the one-time Los Blancos superstar received a 2/10 match rating - frankly, this was apt following a truly wretched effort.

Casemiro still offers attributes that saw him rise to a position as one of the game's finest midfielders. As per Sofascore, he has averaged 3.2 tackles and 5.3 ball recoveries per game in the Premier League this term, though he has also been dribbled past 2.4 times on average each outing.

Rodri, for example, is dribbled past on average 0.9 times per top-flight fixture this season, while Arsenal's Declan Rice is bested 0.6 times per match.

This is the crux of Manchester United's issues, lacking robustness and athleticism in the defensive midfield. True enough, the Theatre of Dreams has been beset with a nightmarish litany of injuries this season but Casemiro has demonstrated his failure time and time again.

Casemiro's wage at Man Utd

Manchester United: Highest Earners 23/24 # Player Salary 1. Casemiro £350k-per-week 2. Raphael Varane £340k-per-week 3. Marcus Rashford £300k-per-week 4. Anthony Martial £250k-per-week 4. Mason Mount £250k-per-week 6. Bruno Fernandes £240k-per-week Wages sourced via Capology

Moreover, the iconic Champions League heavyweight is earning quite the pretty pay packet at Old Trafford, earning more than every other member of the squad.

He's not the only overpaid-earner on this list that needs to move on this summer. Jadon Sancho, who is thriving out on loan with Borussia Dortmund, serves as a further reflection of the club's wayward transfer strategy of recent campaigns, miserably flattering to deceive after transferring from Dortmund for £73m in 2021.

Sure, the wily winger - who takes home £195k per week in Manchester - is blessed with some of the most giddying, balletic dribbling skills that wide forwards have to offer but his fractured fall-out with Ten Hag compounds his woes to a point of irretrievable corruption.

Stemming the rot that has spread like a stain will not happen overnight but Ratcliffe is determined to rectify United's troubles and spark a new era of prosperity.

Progress. Progress must be found from wall to wall next season, and while results are the most important thing in football, the squad's performance level must rise too.

For this to happen, fallen giants like Casemiro and Sancho must be sold with haste. Losses must be cut and talented young stars must be welcomed to the fold.

With reports that Al Nassr have actually held conversations with Casemiro already, it's starting to look like his departure might be greenlit this summer.

It would spark the chain reaction that will see Old Trafford rise to its one-time glory.