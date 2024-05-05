Despite a tough season for Manchester United, there is always one area the club never fails to impress in; their academy and its incredible production rate of talented youngsters and graduates who make the first-team squad.

Recently, Ethan Wheatley became the 250th academy graduate to play for the United first team, and there have been over 4,250 consecutive games in which the matchday squad has included at least one academy graduate, an astounding record.

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are two players who have broken through and become established first-team players during Erik ten Hag’s tenure as manager so far. Mainoo has played 27 first-team games so far this season, with Garnacho playing 45 times. Both players have also made their international debuts within the last two seasons, for England and Argentina respectively.

Further success stories in Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Jonny Evans are three other players who have played a big role for Ten Hag during his time as manager at the Old Trafford club so far.

However, two other academy products could leave United in the summer following the expiration of their contracts, including one who represented United in the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry at Wembley last month.

Omari Forson's transfer value in 2024

The first player in question here is Omari Forson, who was given his debut by Ten Hag earlier this season against Wigan in the FA Cup third round, becoming the 249th academy graduate to play for the club.

The 19-year-old has made six appearances so far this season for the Red Devils, an equal split of three games in the Premier League and three games in the FA Cup, most recently in the semi-final. He has one assist to his name, away to Wolves, when he set up Mainoo for a sublime winning goal.

Forson’s only start came at the end of February when he was handed a surprise full debut against Fulham at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Ahead of the game, Ten Hag explained Forson “deserves the position”.

Forson is valued at just £4.2m, the same as several players in United’s first-team squad, including FA Cup quarter-final hero Amad Diallo, as per Football Observatory. The England under-20 international seems set to leave Old Trafford this summer. As per the Manchester Evening News, United want to keep him at the club, but 'talks stalled and he could leave' once his contract expires.

The Red Devils may regret failing to tie him down to a new deal, given his obvious quality and potential to make it as a top-level footballer, and the likely increase in value should he stay at the club this summer.

Shola Shoretire's transfer value in 2024

The other youngster who could be on the way out of Manchester United this summer is 20-year-old attacking midfielder Shola Shoretire.

He made history on his European debut for United, becoming the youngest player to feature for the club in a continental competition, age 17 years and 23 days old. He was described as an “enormous talent” by journalist Rich Fay just two weeks before, when signing his first professional deal.

However, Shoretire’s career at United has failed to take off from there, and his contract is also set to be up this summer. Whilst the club are hopeful he stays, Manchester Evening News journalist Steven Railston says a “departure looks increasingly likely” this summer.

In total, the Newcastle-born starlet has made five first-team appearances for United, although none since the 2021/22 season. He also had a brief loan spell at League 1 Bolton last season, where he made 16 appearances, scoring once and registering two assists.

As for the current campaign, the promising gem has again dazzled in the youth ranks in Manchester with nine goals and four assists in 12 games in all competitions.

Like Forson and Amad - who once cost the club a reported £37m - Shoretire is also valued at just £4.2m, although that could well rise should United agree a new deal with him. It may well be the case that, if he does extend his stay at United, Shoretire will go out on loan again for another season, rather than playing academy football, which it rather feels like he has outgrown.

Whatever the case, there is little doubt both Forson and Shoretire have excellent potential, and a while move away from United may help them to become established first-team players to kickstart their exciting careers, it could come back to bite those at Old Trafford.