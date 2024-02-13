Manchester United’s season has been full of inconsistencies on and off the field.

Absentees have played a huge role in disrupting Erik ten Hag’s plans, with what seems to be a never-ending injury crisis.

Nevertheless, let’s take a look at a former player who could have eased the Red Devils’ injury woes.

Matteo Darmian’s time at United

Matteo Darmian joined United during the Louis Van Gaal era, switching Torino for the Premier League in a deal worth £12.7m.

During his first campaign at the club during the 2015/16 Premier League season, the Italian started 24 games while sharing the right-back position with Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young.

The following season, Jose Mourinho arrived and utilised the full-back much less than Van Gaal did, as he made just 15 starts.

Darmian became surplus to requirements at United under the Portuguese boss, only making 14 league appearances over the next two seasons, although his final campaign under the lights at Old Trafford was hindered by injuries, where he missed 21 matches through various knocks.

Darmian’s career post Man United

Daley Blind is one of the more recognisable names to have thrived since leaving United, becoming a vital player for the Netherlands, Ajax, and now Girona, who are lighting up La Liga, having made 23 league appearances in Spain's top-flight this season.

However, Darmian has followed a similar path to success as Blind since departing the club for just £1.4m in 2019 - a fee ten times less than that of the Dutchman (£14m). The defender started 33 games back in the Serie A for Parma, and a year later he moved to Inter on loan before the club made the move permanent.

Since then, he has become an extremely important squad player for Inter, playing 11 games during the club’s road to the UEFA Champions League final last season. During his time at I Nerazzurri, Darmian has played 147 matches.

The main reason as to why selling Darmian was a huge mistake by United is due to him being very "versatile," as per football creator Liam Canning, which would have been of use this season in particular.

Darmian's Stats by Club Club Matches G/A Inter 147 19 Parma 37 2 Man United 92 4 Torino 151 17 Stats via Transfermarkt

The 34-year-old has played 30 games across all competitions this season, featuring as a right midfielder, a right back, and a right centre back, proving that he could have provided cover for the likes of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who have all suffered from injuries this term.

Another aspect of Darmian’s game that is closely linked to that is his availability, with the 6 foot rock missing just 13 games since leaving the Premier League. United have been unable to field a consistent backline all season, but the Italian could have been a mainstay in the team if Mourinho didn’t let go of the defender.

While Ten Hag may also have valued a figure like his compatriot, Blind, Darmian may well represent the bigger miss, having shown his defensive prowess by ranking in the top 21% among his European peers for tackles per 90, as well as his attacking intent by ranking in the top 5% for shot-creating actions - his former teammate, by contrast, ranks in just the top 46% and the top 7% for those same two metrics, respectively.

Considering how cheaply the Italian was sold in contrast to the Dutchman, it is clear to see the potential mistake that United made by selling a player who could potentially have been a useful asset under the current regime.