After finishing third in the Premier League and winning the Carabao Cup last season, many predicted that Manchester United would progress even further this term.

However, Erik ten Hag’s second campaign in charge hasn’t exactly gone to plan, with his team now facing an uphill battle to secure Champions League football.

Premier League: Top 8 Team Played GD Points #1 Liverpool 26 38 60 #2 Man City 26 33 59 #3 Arsenal 26 39 58 #4 Aston Villa 26 21 52 #5 Spurs 25 14 47 #6 Man Utd 26 0 44 #7 Brighton 26 8 39 #8 Wolves 26 0 38

An unfortunate injury crisis alongside poor recruitment has cost the Red Devils, with the youth having to step up and arguably becoming the most reliable players in the starting lineup over the last couple of months.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at one signing in particular that United have wasted millions on over just five months.

Sofyan Amrabat’s salary at Man Utd

In the 2022/23 season, Sofyan Amrabat was regarded as one of the most reliable defensive midfielders in football, after starring in the World Cup for Morrocco, being named in Football FanCast's Team of the Tournament, and helping Fiorentina to the UEFA Conference League final.

In an attempt to reinforce the midfield and replace Fred, who left for Fenerbahce, the boss opted to bring the 26-year-old on loan to the club for £8.5m until the end of the season with an option to buy.

According to Capology, Amrabat is earning £65k-per-week at Man United, which doesn’t make him one of the top earners, but it is still more than Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, and Scott McTominay.

Over the season, the defensive midfielder will earn around £3.4m without bonuses, but his loan spell hasn’t exactly been as successful as once anticipated.

What Amrabat earns compared to the United squad

The former Feyenoord gem has struggled to settle in the Premier League, and he only made his debut at the end of September after struggling with an injury.

Since then, he’s played just 12 times in the league, starting five games, with journalist Steven Railston stating that Amrabat “has been awful since signing.”

If the ex-Fiorentina star had impressed during his loan, it is reasonable to presume that Man United would have been snapping up his £21.4m buy clause, hence the original loan cost of £8.4m.

Instead, he’s cost the club £10m already since arriving just five months ago, and he hasn’t justified the move one bit on the field. The number four has started more games for his nation than he has in the league for United this season.

Man United's Lowest First-Team Earners Player Wage per-week Kobbie Mainoo £10k Amad Diallo £28.8k Altay Bayindir £35k Alejandro Garnacho £50k Scott McTominay £60k Sofyan Amrabat £65k Via Capology

As you can see, Amrabat is among the lowest-paid players at the club, but the problem lies in the fact that he's barely featured and that his time at Old Trafford isn't permanent.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like his involvement in the starting XI is going to increase any time soon, as he has only played ten minutes over four games since returning from AFCON.

Overall, if Amrabat had lived up to his potential and hype, then this deal could have been fantastic, but it is looking set to be another United failure in the transfer market unless a miraculous change occurs quickly, with the club reportedly not looking to make his move permanent in the summer.