Manchester United have been the home of endless talents over the years, but it’s safe to say Ruben Amorim has struggled to extract the most out of the current squad, as demonstrated by their lowly Premier League standing.

The Red Devils currently sit 13th in the league, with the current first-team struggling to reach the expectations set by the supporters after their previous success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

No one could’ve imagined that the club would go over a decade without a league triumph, but that’s the position they currently find themselves in, with the hierarchy desperately needing to invest to back the new manager.

He could desperately do with a new goalscorer, with current options Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund only scoring one goal between them since the turn of the new year.

However, the creativity and all-around impact of a Paul Scholes-like figure would also undoubtedly aid their cause.

Paul Scholes' stats for Manchester United

Midfielder Scholes was a part of the infamous Class of 92 squad which saw a plethora of academy stars making the jump into the first team and play a vital role in Ferguson’s success.

The now 50-year-old would waste no time in making himself a hit with the supporters at Old Trafford, going on to register over 700 appearances for his boyhood club across all competitions.

499 of which came in the Premier League, winning the top division title 11 times during his career as a Red Devil, just a couple behind fellow academy graduate Ryan Giggs who won on a record 13 occasions.

The Englishman won 27 titles during his time in Manchester, going down as one of the best midfielders in the league’s history, whilst undoubtedly one of United’s best too.

However, the club may have already offloaded their heir to Scholes, with the former United talent taking his career to the next level after departing Old Trafford.

Where Are They Now Your star player or biggest flop has left the club but what are they doing in the present day? This article is part of Football FanCast's Where Are They Now series.

Man United have already sold their next Scholes

Angel Gomes burst onto the scene for the Red Devils, making his first-team debut as a 16-year-old, but would find it difficult to cement his place as a regular.

He would make a total of just ten first-team appearances for his boyhood side, being dubbed the next Scholes by former United player Danny Webber, before departing on a free transfer at the end of his contract in 2020, joining French side Lille before immediately joining Boavista on loan.

"Gomes is still very small, but he sees the game seconds before others. Angel is like Paul Scholes; he can dictate a game with his intelligence."

However, since returning from his temporary stint in Portugal in 2021, he’s become a regular in the Ligue 1 side - making over 100 appearances, including in the Champions League, helping them secure automatic qualification to the next phase.

The 24-year-old has since become an England international, highlighting his rapid rise away from Manchester, even being ranked as a similar player statistically to Phil Foden by FBref, further demonstrating his rise.

When comparing their stats as central midfielders from 2024/25, Gomes has matched or bettered the Manchester City star in various key areas, showcasing his talents as a box-to-box midfielder - a role that would be perfect in Amorim’s current setup.

The United academy graduate has averaged more progressive passes per 90, whilst also completing more of his attempted take-ons, showcasing his excellent ball-carrying abilities. Those stats are particularly intriguing considering how gifted Foden has proven himself to be in those departments.

How Gomes compares to Foden in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Gomes Foden Games played 13 19 Goals & assists 2 9 Progressive passes 6.2 5.3 Tackles won 1.3 0.6 Take-on success 50% 35% Carries into final third 2.1 1.5 Aerials won 50% 30% Stats via FBref

He’s also won more tackles and come out on top in more aerial battles, making him the perfect all-round midfield option that United have desperately been crying out for of late.

Given the comparison of the stats between the pair, coupled with Foden’s current market value of £115m by Transfermarkt, it’s safe to say that United made a huge mistake in allowing a star to leave who could command a hefty fee himself in the coming years.

His skill set is there for everyone to see, especially for his country, further adding to the pain that the hierarchy allowed their next version of Scholes to depart for absolutely nothing.