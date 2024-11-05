Manchester United’s academy has been a constant source of talent over the last couple of years, handing various managers the opportunity to be successful at Old Trafford.

Within the current first-team, midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is undoubtedly the biggest homegrown talent, bursting through the youth system last season and cementing his place under former boss Erik ten Hag.

The 19-year-old star ended up featuring in 24 Premier League matches during the 2023/24 campaign as the Red Devils only notched an eighth-placed finish which led to the Dutchman’s downfall in the North West.

However, for Mainoo, it was an emergence that allowed for a huge moment in his early professional career, subsequently being named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Euro 2024 as England fell at the final hurdle against Spain.

Winger Alejandro Garnacho is another talent who has rapidly secured his place in the first-team at Old Trafford, keeping the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony out of the starting eleven in recent months.

The Argentine has produced some memorable moments over the last couple of years, including his phenomenal bicycle kick in the victory over Everton at Goodison Park back in November last year.

He’s already registered six goals in all competitions this season, leading the way for the Red Devils in the final third since the kickstart of 2024/25.

New boss Ruben Amorim will be hoping that he can continue his excellent form when he joins the club in the next few weeks.

Ruben Amorim’s system at Manchester United

The new boss has obviously joined United with a huge amount of excitement given his record with Sporting Lisbon in the Liga Portugal over the past couple of years.

Amorim has achieved a 71% win rate since his appointment back in 2021, helping his side win the league title last season - leading to his appointment at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old has deployed a 3-4-3 system in recent times, a real contributing factor to his success in Lisbon, with the same formation likely to be used during his stint in the Premier League.

It could see Lisandro Martínez and new signings Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt star in a back three, providing that defensive solidity that United have often been lacking under Ten Hag’s leadership.

Full-backs Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot could be forced into more of a wing-back role, having more attacking responsibilities whilst also dropping into a five-back system when out of possession.

It could drop huge responsibilities onto the shoulders of the two wide attackers, potentially having to drift into central areas to allow for the aforementioned wing-backs to overlap and provide the width.

Such a system could benefit current captain Bruno Fernandes, who likes to play in a number 10 role rather than in a deeper role or even as a wide playmaker, allowing the Portuguese to reach the levels he’s previously achieved in Manchester.

The two central midfield options have a huge responsibility to break up the opposition’s attack whilst playing key line-breaking passes to create a transition on the counter - something which Amorim has evidently had success with in Portugal.

He has a huge job on his hands as he takes over from Ten Hag, looking to return the club to former glories after a drought of over a decade without a triumph after Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement back at the end of the 2012/13 campaign.

However, he must wish that the club had kept hold of one player who would undoubtedly be perfect for him in his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Former Man Utd ace would be perfect for Amorim

Midfielder Angel Gomes was another talent who emerged out of the Carrington academy setup with high hopes of being a real success in the first-team setup after his time at youth level.

Despite his early promise, the now 24-year-old only notched a total of ten first-team appearances at Old Trafford, with none of his Premier League games coming from a starting role.

As a result of his lack of minutes, he departed his boyhood club, joining French side Lille on a free transfer during the summer of 2020 - a move that enabled Gomes to reach the levels many predicted him to as a youngster.

In the four years since his move to Ligue 1, the midfielder has registered a total of 127 appearances in all competitions - leading to an England call-up in recent months under temporary boss Lee Carsley.

Angel Gomes' first England start

Gomes has since made his national team debut, even registering an assist in the 3-1 victory over Finland during the recent international break - showcasing why Carsley made the right call with his surprise inclusion.

When delving into his stats from the ongoing campaign, it’s not a surprise to see him finally being recognised for his ability, with his figures undoubtedly making him an excellent fit for Amorim’s system at United.

The “unbelievable” talent, as described by Statman Dave, has registered 5.4 progressive passes and two progressive carries per 90 so far this season - showcasing his ability to get the ball into forward areas, a trait Amorim loves in his central midfielders.

Angel Gomes' stats for Lille in Ligue 1 (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 9 Goals & assists 2 Pass accuracy 81% Progressive passes per 90 5.4 Progressive carries per 90 2 Passes into final third per 90 2.9 Key passes per 90 1.8 Take-on success 71% Stats via FBref

Gomes has also averaged 1.8 key passes per 90 along with 2.9 passes into the final third, which could’ve handed Garnacho the added ammunition to further improve his already impressive goalscoring tally from the early stages of the campaign.

A key pass is a pass that directly leads to a shot at the opponent's goal.

As a result of his stellar displays in Ligue 1, the former United ace has seen his market value soar, with the 24-year-old now valued at £23.5m as per Transfermarkt.

Given his recent performance levels and his rapid increase in transfer value, it’s clear that United must wish that they presented a more attractive proposal to the midfielder to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer.

He could’ve been a superb partner alongside fellow academy graduate Mainoo at the heart of Amorim’s setup, potentially playing a pivotal role at the heart of the United revival under the 39-year-old at Old Trafford.