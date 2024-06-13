Out of the entire Manchester United squad, Bruno Fernandes will be the first player they’ll look to keep hold of this summer.

As of this week, it’s also been confirmed that Erik ten Hag will lead the rebuild of United after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS look to back the Dutchman.

However, Ten Hag cannot afford another season like last campaign, and therefore, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him be ruthless with his squad this transfer window.

One player who could depart is Brazilian, Casemiro.

The latest on Casemiro's future at Man Utd

Dating back to last year, rumours have been circulating regarding the future of Casemiro, with links to Saudi Arabia circulating.

However, a recent report from CaughtOffside states that Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are interested in the midfielder.

Casemiro is described as a ‘key target’ and ‘initial talks’ have occurred between the 32-year-old and the Saudi club.

It’s mentioned that Cristiano Ronaldo’s side are willing to offer a colossal fee in the region of £76m to £84m this summer, which is insane considering his recent performances.

Casemiro’s 2023/24 campaign in numbers

Just like the 2022/23 season, Casemiro began his second year at United as the first-choice defensive midfielder in the squad.

However, an injury in October saw him miss 17 games of action across all competitions, but after he returned, his performance level declined significantly.

The main issue was his lack of athleticism and ability to cover ground, which often left United vulnerable in the middle of the park, with football creator Liam Canning saying his “legs are fully gone.”

Nonetheless, throughout the season, Casemiro made 24 starts in the Premier League, and his appearance versus Brighton & Hove Albion could be his last in a United shirt.

Casemiro's 23/24 Premier League Stats Matches 25 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow cards 7 Average rating 7.17 Via Sofascore

Casemiro's salary at Man United

When Casemiro joined in 2022, he signed a four-year deal that will expire in June 2026, earning a whopping £350k-per-week, as per Capology.

This makes the number 18 the highest earner at United, even more than the captain, Fernandes, whose salary is £240k per week.

However, he isn’t only the most-paid player at United; he’s also the third-highest earner in the entire Premier League, excluding his estimated bonus per year of £5.2m.

This means that Casemiro is only earning less than Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, even earning the exact same wage as Mohammed Salah.

Premier League's Highest Earners Player Weekly Salary 1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) £400k 2. Erling Haaland (Man City) £375k 3. Casemiro (Man Utd) 3350k 4. Mohammed Salah (Liverpool) £350k 5. Raphael Varane (Man Utd) £340k Via Capology

Now, considering Casemiro is 32 years old and his performances are already declining, if he stays for another two campaigns, he’ll only completely rinse the club.

Ten Hag simply can't afford to rely on the ageing midfielder again next season, and the fact that the former Real Madrid ace didn't play a single minute in United's best performance of the season, against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, means the boss will know the team is better off without him.

Therefore, if Saudi Arabian clubs do make offers anywhere near the region of the £70m that the Red Devils paid, then Ratcliffe should instantly look to move him on.